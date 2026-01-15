Classical concert held to celebrate National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — A special concert will be held in Hà Nội on January 17 to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress, bringing together leading Vietnamese and international classical musicians for a programme of strong political and humanistic significance.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam Classical Music Association (VCMA) and the Việt Nam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the event will feature nearly 150 artists, performers and musicians, representing the finest of Việt Nam’s and the international classical music scene.

Nguyễn Văn Thân, chairman of the Việt Nam Classical Music Association, said the concert was a cultural and artistic event imbued with profound humanistic values and clear political meaning.

He noted that the Congress was not only a gathering of the nation’s intellect, mettle and aspirations for development, but also a source of inspiration for all areas of society, including culture and the arts, to raise their voices in unity and confidence as the country enters a new era.

The organising committee hopes that through the language of classical music, the programme will convey steadfast faith in the Party’s leadership and in the path of peaceful, humane and sustainable development chosen by the Party and the people.

Thân said the concert was the result of the collective dedication and commitment of nearly 150 artists, performers and musicians drawn from the best of Việt Nam’s and the international classical music communities.

Notably, it will be the first time that two conductors of different nationalities, Japanese and French, work together in the same programme, alongside two leading orchestras: the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

At a preparatory meeting, conductors Olivier Ochanine and Honna Tetsuji shared their reflections, expressing their joy and honour at participating in a meaningful concert marking a major national event in Việt Nam.

Both conductors emphasised that despite differences in nationality, language and culture, the artists are united by a shared mission: to spread love, friendship and solidarity through music.

A special highlight will be the appearance of pianist Eric Lu, who recently won first prize at the 19th International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland, one of the world’s most prestigious contests. The concert will also feature Nguyễn Việt Trung, a young Vietnamese piano talent who has won numerous international awards, graduated with distinction in Poland and is currently pursuing doctoral studies in the US.

According to the organisers, the concert is not merely a presentation of musical works but a dialogue between East and West, tradition and modernity, and the individual and the community.

Through carefully selected pieces, the programme seeks to tell a musical story of life and of people’s aspirations in the face of the nation’s destiny.

The fusion of Vietnamese and international music, and of national traditions with Western classical forms, is expected to create a vivid and colourful picture, reflecting a fresh beginning for Việt Nam’s aspiration to rise. — VNS