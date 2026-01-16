AI-made fantasy film to be released

HÀ NỘI — An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fantasy film by Phạm Vĩnh Khương is set for release in April, marking another milestone in the Vietnamese artist’s exploration of technology-driven cinema and its moral questions.

Narratively, Vanitas centres on a mysterious man whose strength does not come from violence but from inner spiritual power. He must overcome a series of trials, jealousy and toxic judgments in a world where the boundaries between right and wrong, good and evil are increasingly fragile. Rather than resorting to force or manipulation, he chooses perseverance through willpower and resilience.

The film tackles pressing issues in contemporary society, with a particular focus on online toxicity, invisible digital violence and the deep-seated psychology of jealousy, forces that are quietly shaping the behaviour and perceptions of modern individuals.

Khương said the film was born out of his own personal experiences.

“I have been a target of online attacks, irrational controversies and intense public pressure while pursuing my career,” he said.

“I have also witnessed individuals becoming victims of social media toxicity, forced to endure in silence and find their own way to rise again in order to continue chasing their dreams.

“I hope for a more civilised society, both in behavior and awareness, where people can show empathy, acknowledge one another’s achievements and work together toward shared progress.”

Beyond its personal origins, the film raises broader questions about the responsibility of online communities in shaping a healthy, humane digital environment.

Vanitas is produced using the Art Supper/AestheticSynth technology system, which enables the creation of three-dimensional spatial effects and unconventional visual sensations infused with surreal aesthetics.

The production team plans to debut the Vanitas music video across social media platforms as an introduction to the project and a way to expand its reach to wider audiences, alongside experiences such as 8K motion pictures and live showcase events combining film screenings with technological performances including 4D LED displays and holograms.

Khương is widely regarded by industry professionals as a pioneering artist in the full-scale application of AI to professional filmmaking on a global level. From early AI-based storyboard experiments in 2017 to Chinese Dream in 2023, he has consistently pushed new boundaries for cinematic creativity in the digital age.

With Vanitas, he continues to explore themes of humanity, power and creativity amid rapid technological change. — VNS