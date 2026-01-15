Tết holiday sparks tourism boom with families planning overseas travel months in advance

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, lasting up to nine days, is generating significant activity in the tourism market.

In addition to domestic destinations, there is a clear trend of increasing interest in overseas travel, with many families and groups planning months in advance to maximise their holiday time.

According to travel agencies, inquiries and bookings for overseas tours during this year's Tết are sharply up compared to the same period last year. Not only are routes within Asia attracting significant interest, but destinations in Europe, America and Australia are also receiving considerable attention due to their suitability for the extended holiday.

Tourists prioritise experience over low prices

Along with heightened demand, the prices of overseas tours during Tết are adjusting due to fluctuations in airfare, accommodation and exchange rates. However, travel agencies report a distinct shift in tourist sentiment, emphasising experience and service quality over low costs.

A representative from Việt Nam Tourism notes that customers prefer tours with convenient flight times, centrally located hotels, reasonable itineraries and quality meals, even if they come at a higher price. There is a growing segment of above-average-income customers gravitating towards longer, luxury tours that prioritise comfort and ease throughout the journey.

Japan and South Korea lead the way

Japan and South Korea continue to be the most popular destinations during the Lunar New Year. Their advantages, including proximity, developed tourism infrastructure, high safety standards, and unique experiential offerings, make these countries appealing to various tourist demographics, especially families.

According to MayTrip, numerous tours to Japan and South Korea for the Lunar New Year quickly booked up from the beginning of December. High-end products, such as tours to Hokkaido, have gained popularity due to their experiential design and emphasis on service quality rather than the sheer number of sightseeing spots.

China's strong resurgence

In addition to Japan and South Korea, tourism in China is experiencing a robust comeback during the Lunar New Year. With its proximity, reasonable costs, increasingly convenient visa procedures and diverse destinations, China has become a favoured choice for many Vietnamese families.

According to Danh Nam Travel, demand for travel to China during this year’s Lunar New Year has increased by approximately 25-30 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Beijing-Shanghai routes remain popular, fitting the trend of spring travel while combining sightseeing with cultural experiences. Additionally, destinations like Harbin, Hangzhou, Fenghuang Ancient Town, and Jiuzhaigou are attracting tourists for their winter scenery and festive atmosphere at the year's start.

This year’s Lunar New Year travel season also sees a rise in demand for more distant and unique experiential destinations, such as Egypt and Bhutan. According to MayTrip, these offerings cater to high-income customers seeking exploration and unique journeys at the start of the year.

Egypt entices Vietnamese tourists with its rich history, world wonders, and favourable weather during the Lunar New Year. Meanwhile, Bhutan provides a slow-paced travel experience, focused on nature and spirituality - ideal for those looking for peace and balance in the new year.

Statistics from the Việt Travel branch system reveal that the number of customers registering for overseas tours in the last two months of the year has increased by nearly 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

As early as October 2025, many tours for the 2026 Lunar New Year had already achieved a 50 per cent occupancy rate, with some routes reaching 60-80 per cent capacity before the peak season.

The trend of advance bookings not only helps tourists manage their finances and schedules more effectively but also enables travel businesses to balance services and mitigate overcrowding as the holiday approaches.

Market trends indicate that Lunar New Year tourism is entering a new phase, with Vietnamese travellers increasingly willing to invest in quality experiences, diverse destinations and personalised itineraries. The thorough preparations by travel businesses are contributing to a vibrant Lunar New Year tourism season that prioritises experiential value over quantity. — VNS