VNA Publishing House releases photo books to celebrate 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House has released three bilingual photo books to welcome the 14th National Party Congress that will take place in Hà Nội from January 19 to 25.

The three publications, titled Việt Nam Hạnh Phúc (Happy Việt Nam), Việt Nam - 40 Năm Đổi Mới (1986-2026) (Việt Nam – 40 Years of Renewal) and Việt Nam - Một Dải Non Sông (Việt Nam – A Land Woven Of Mountains And Waves), take readers on a journey across the beautiful land of Việt Nam and mark the achievements of the nation under the leadership of the Party.

Happy Việt Nam features nearly 200 photographs by numerous artists and is divided into three sections: 'A Beautiful Country', 'A Land of Festivals and Tourism' and 'A Country of Peace and Happiness in Everyday Life'.

Available in both English and Vietnamese, the book invites readers on an inspiring exploration of Việt Nam and its people, showcasing a rich, multi-layered tapestry made up of simple yet beautiful moments from everyday life.

Through emotionally resonant images, Happy Việt Nam conveys messages about the right to life and respect for cultural identity, while highlighting a stable and peaceful society, an essential foundation for happiness.

With a gentle and objective narrative approach, the book upholds all citizens' right to pursue happiness, as stated by President Hồ Chí Minh in the Declaration of Independence proclaimed at Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam) 80 years ago.

Việt Nam – 40 Years of Renewal (1986–2026) highlights major achievements of historic significance over four decades of renewal under the leadership of the Party. This far-reaching process marked a turning point that transformed the nation’s destiny, enabling Việt Nam to overcome socio-economic crises, break through economic embargoes, deepen international integration and achieve steady development that is ongoing today.

Featuring concise texts and more than 500 carefully selected photographs and documents, mainly from the VNA, the publication provides an overview of the renewal process and its landmark achievements.

The third, Việt Nam – A Land Woven Of Mountains And Waves, brings together award-winning works from national photo contests and exhibitions titled Tự Hào Một Dải Biên Cương (Pride in the Frontier) and Tổ Quốc Bên Bờ Sóng (Fatherland by the Waves), held between 2020 and 2025.

Selected photographs by artists from across the country capture not only the majestic beauty of borderlands, seas and islands, but also vividly portray daily life, labour, defence efforts and the close bonds between ethnic communities, officials and soldiers on the nation’s front lines.

Each image offers a moving and authentic snapshot, upholding national sovereignty while spreading patriotism, national pride and solidarity.

The three photo books contribute to promoting Việt Nam’s image at home and abroad. They also serve as valuable external information products, helping nurture confidence, aspiration and determination to build and safeguard a socialist Việt Nam as it advances firmly into a new era of prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness. — VNS