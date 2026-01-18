Artists blend national and world music to celebrate 14th Party Congress

HÀ NỘI A concert titled Khát Vọng Mùa Xuân (Spring Aspiration), held over the weekend, became a meaningful artistic event through which cultural figures conveyed their beliefs, responsibilities and aspirations to contribute to the future of the country, while looking towards the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which opens today in Hà Nội.

The event was held on Saturday at the iconic Hồ Gươm Theatre and also served to honour the spirit of the nation’s culture and arts sector, a sector that both reflects and helps shape social reality, becoming a spiritual influence, an intrinsic foundation and a driving force for sustainable development.

Spring Aspiration was a unique meeting of traditional Vietnamese music and world classical music performed by artists from leading national ensembles, including the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

The presence of talented artists such as Meritorious Artist Lệ Giang, alongside international award-winning pianists Nguyễn Việt Trung and Eric Lu, transformed the concert into a dialogue between East and West, tradition and modernity, and the individual and the community, under the batons of renowned conductors Honna Tetsuji and Olivier Ochanine.

"The congress is a milestone of special significance, providing strategic direction for the country's future and igniting the aspiration to build a strong and happy Việt Nam," said Nguyễn Văn Thân, chairman of the Việt Nam Classical Music Association.

He said economic growth would not be sustainable without cultural depth, stressing that culture must be placed at the centre of national development strategies, where Việt Nam’s intellect, values and identity converge.

Classical music, he noted, is one of the most refined forms of conveying human values, helping to nurture faith, responsibility and the desire to contribute through its profound artistic language.

The harmonious blend of Vietnamese and world music not only created a vibrant artistic tapestry, but also spread a positive message about the role of art in contemporary social life, he added.

The concert opened with the Chào Mừng (Welcome) Overture by composer Trọng Bằng. Audience members were treated to the sound of the Vietnamese one-string zither, resonating along with music from the VNSO led by Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

This was followed by Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 2 in F minor, Op 21, performed by Nguyễn Việt Trung, who delivered subtle and deeply emotional layers of expression, showcasing a harmonious balance between academic technique and emotional depth.

Conductor Olivier Ochanine then guided concertgoers into a musical space filled with exhilaration, power and aspiration through Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37, performed by Eric Lu, winner of the 19th International Chopin Piano Competition. The work served as a symbol of the will to rise and the desire to conquer new heights.

The concert concluded with masterpiece Trở Về Đất Mẹ (Returning to the Motherland) by composer Nguyễn Văn Thương, leaving a lasting impression of gratitude to one's roots, conveying trust, appreciation and respect from artists and writers towards the Party.

Tetsuji expressed his joy and appreciation to be able to participate in this meaningful concert, saying: "This is a great pleasure for me, especially since the programme is being held in conjunction with the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. I believe this concert will become an important step forward, opening up new values ​​for the next stage of Vietnamese classical music."

Lu said he was excited to return to Việt Nam for the third time, noting that the country holds special meaning for him. Vietnamese audiences, he added, are a great source of inspiration, and he believes classical music in Việt Nam is developing in a very positive direction. VNS