Vietnamese pop star makes global noise with explosive debut

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese pop star Wren Evans has burst onto the world stage after Spotify unveiled its Top Album Debut Global chart, featuring his newly released album Nổ (Explosion).

Listed alongside international names such as Zach Bryan, The Kid LAROI, Ninho, French Montana and Diplo, Nổ claimed sixth place on the global ranking, the highest debut ever achieved by a Vpop album on the major streaming platform.

The album comprises 12 tracks co-written by Wren Evans and his long-time collaborator, music producer itsnk. Following their earlier impact with Loi Choi (Interlude), the duo continues to deliver fresh musical experiences on Nổ, blending genres popular on the international market, including pop, hip hop, drill, Afrobeat, new jack swing and electro-pop.

The lyrics are mature, romantic and relatable while maintaining the artist’s distinctive personality throughout the creative process. The album reflects on life and Wren Evans’s journey of growing up, with songs such as 144, Yêu 4 Real (Love 4 Real), Chờ Trong Trăng (Waiting in Moon) and Không Thử Sao Biết (How Will You Know Without Trying).

Following its release, tracks from the album enjoyed strong success on digital music charts in Việt Nam, topping listening trends among young audiences. It reached No 1 on YouTube Trending Overall, No 1 Daily Artist on Spotify and No 1 Album on Apple Music, with all 12 songs entering Apple Music’s top song list.

Wren Evans, born Lê Phan in 2001 in Hà Nội, is one of the most prominent contemporary young Vietnamese artists. Blending pop, hip hop and R&B, the singer has quickly connected with young audiences through his creative flair and distinctive personality.

The 25-year-old has risen rapidly with a string of widely acclaimed releases including Thích Em Hơi Nhiều (Like You a Little Too Much), Gặp May (Lucky Encounter), Cơn Đau (The Pain), Từng Quen (Once Familiar) and Cứu Lấy Âm Nhạc (Save the Music). The latter reached 62 million views within a month of its release, while both Thích Em Hơi Nhiều and Từng Quen surpassed 50 million views.

The success earned him a nomination for Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards, where he appears alongside established artists such as Đen Vâu, HIEUTHUHAI and Tăng Duy Tân, despite being the youngest in both age and experience.

On digital music platforms, Wren Evans has also recorded notable milestones. In 2024, his song Từng Quen ranked second among the top 10 most-streamed Vietnamese songs on Spotify, while he placed fifth on the list of the top 10 Vietnamese artists of the year. — OVN/VNS