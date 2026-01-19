Books of President Hồ Chí Minh reprinted for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The National Political Publishing House has reprinted three special sets of books about President Hồ Chí Minh to mark the 14th National Party Congress, reaffirming the enduring value of his life, thought and revolutionary cause.

They are Hồ Chí Minh Toàn Tập (Hồ Chí Minh Complete Works), Hồ Chí Minh - Biên Niên Tiểu Sử (Hồ Chí Minh - Biographical Chronicle) and Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh - Ngày Này Năm Xưa (President Hồ Chí Minh - This Day in History).

These are authentic documents that embody profound theoretical and practical values, affirming the great stature of President Hồ Chí Minh as inseparably linked to the nation’s destiny.

Their reprinting is of great significance in nurturing public faith, safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation and creating a strong spiritual pillar for the cause of national construction and development in the new era.

The set Hồ Chí Minh Toàn Tập was first published in early 1990 with 10 volumes. Through revised and supplemented editions, the third edition includes 15 volumes, compiling approximately 3,300 important works by the President from 1912 to 1969 that have been verified and authenticated.

It is regarded as an invaluable spiritual asset of the entire Party and nation, vividly and profoundly reflecting Hồ Chí Minh’s journey in seeking a path to national salvation, formulating strategic and tactical guidelines and leading the Vietnamese revolution from one victory to another.

Hồ Chí Minh - Biên Niên Tiểu Sử, compiled by the Hồ Chí Minh Institute and Party leaders, is a scientific work of exceptional value within a collection of publications researching the life, career and thought of the beloved President.

With a chronological approach that meticulously and accurately records events in sequence, the 10-volume books not only vividly reconstruct President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary journey but also clarify the domestic and international historical contexts surrounding each major turning point of the Vietnamese revolution, from his birth on May 19, 1890 through his lifelong dedication to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

Chủ Tịch Hồ Chí Minh - Ngày Này Năm Xưa is selected and compiled by renowned historian Dương Trung Quốc.

The two-volume set adopts a fresh approach, capturing the key milestones in President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary life.

Readers will find important decisions related to the nation’s destiny and images of President Hồ Chí Minh in his daily life, such as caring for cadres and soldiers and writing letters to wish the well-being of the people and children. These documents highlight the depth of his character and humanistic values.

According to the Publishing House, the reprints on this occasion highlight the contemporary significance and lasting value of the works, contributing to strengthening the ideological foundation, fostering faith and nurturing aspirations for national development in the new era. — VNS