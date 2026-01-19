Bắc Ninh Province hosts film week celebrating 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — A film week will take place from January 17 to 23 in the northern province of Bắc Ninh commemorating the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election for the National Assembly and celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Organised by the Department of Cinema in coordination with film agencies, the film week programme will feature a selection of motion pictures and documentaries that have strong ideological significance with a broad social impact.

Thanh Âm Vượt Đại Dương (Echoes Across the Ocean) and The Guardian of Heritage will start off the week at 7pm on January 17 at the provincial Cultural and Exhibition Centre.

Other films include documentary The Communist Party of Việt Nam – For the Vietnamese Nation: New Thinking; the Việt Nam Film Festival 2024 award-winning Tunnel: Sun in the Dark and several animations, including Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu and The Tale of Saint Gióng.

Filmmakers and their representatives, including some directors, are expected to attend the opening ceremony and engage in discussions with audiences, with the aim of enhancing public outreach and promoting the values of Việt Nam’s revolutionary cinema in contemporary social life.

According to a Department of Cinema representative, the film week is a cultural and cinematic event of profound political and social significance.

It highlights the historic importance of Việt Nam’s first general election to select members of the National Assembly, an event marking a major milestone in the development of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The week also celebrates the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark upcoming political event held as the country enters a new phase of development.

Through a carefully curated selection of films distinguished by high artistic quality, humanistic themes and wholesome entertainment value, the film week aims to promote positive cultural values, vividly reflect social life, history and national traditions, meet the public’s demand for cultural enrichment and foster an atmosphere of enthusiasm ahead of major national political events. — VNS