HÀ NỘI — Phú Quý Island off the coast of Lâm Đồng Province and Nha Trang in Khánh Hòa Province have been highlighted by the French maritime, yachting, and marine weather website figaronautisme.meteoconsult.fr as two of the most stunning destinations along the East Sea.

According to an article published on January 18, Phú Quý, situated off the southern coast of Việt Nam, is described as one of the lesser-known islands on the East Sea tourism map. Accessed mainly by sea and featuring modest infrastructure and services, the island has long remained relatively untouched by mass tourism. Even today, it primarily attracts travellers willing to embrace simplicity in exchange for a largely unspoiled island environment.

Phú Quý’s landscape is strongly shaped by geology, with volcanic cliffs, rugged coastlines, and small coves of clear blue water. Local life remains closely tied to fishing and traditional maritime activities. The island’s beaches have seen little commercial development, instead offering opportunities for low-key experiences such as swimming, coastal exploration, and nearshore snorkelling. The site characterises Phú Quý as a slow-paced destination where tourism blends with tranquillity and closeness to nature.

In contrast, Nha Trang represents a more dynamic approach to coastal tourism. Situated along a broad bay and surrounded by small islands easily reached by boat, the city offers favourable conditions for beach recreation and marine leisure. Over time, Nha Trang has become one of Việt Nam’s key gateways to exploring the East Sea.

According to the French website, Nha Trang successfully combines a vibrant seaside urban atmosphere with surrounding island environments. While the central beachfront remains lively, the islands within the bay provide more secluded spaces, featuring sheltered beaches, shallow coral reefs, and panoramic views across the bay. This balance has helped sustain Nha Trang’s long-standing appeal within regional maritime tourism.

By highlighting Phú Quý and Nha Trang alongside other destinations such as Koh Rong in Cambodia, Palawan in the Philippines, and Gaya Island in Malaysia, figaronautisme.meteoconsult.fr underscores the diversity of the East Sea as a tourism region, with Việt Nam’s destinations standing out for their variety and depth. — VNA/VNS