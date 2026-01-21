Đà Lạt cherry blossom fest attracts visitors

LÂM ĐỒNG — The ongoing Mai Anh Đào (Wild Cherry Blossom) Festival in Xuân Hương-Đà Lạt Ward of Lâm Đồng Province promises to be a special attraction for tourists on the eve of the Tết (Lunar New Year).

The festival, with the theme Mai Anh Đào Đà Lạt-Hội Tụ Sắc Xuân (Đà Lạt Wild Cherry Blossom-A Convergence of Spring Colours), highlights the unique beauty of mai anh đào, a distinctive cherry blossom variety that blooms in mountainous areas as a signal of spring.

During the flower blooming season, Đà Lạt transforms into pink with streets, hillsides and old villas immersed in cherry blossom.

Trần Thị Vũ Loan, chairwoman of the Xuân Hương - Đà Lạt Ward’s People’s Committee, said that the festival promotes the beauty of the Đà Lạt landscape through images of millions of mai anh đào trees, which have been grown for 25 years.

Loan said that the event also features a series of activities combining tourism, culture, art and community life held in the ward and neighbouring wards of Lâm Viên - Đà Lạt, Xuân Trường-Đà Lạt, Lang Biang-Đà Lạt, and Cam Ly-Đà Lạt.

Residents and tourists can participate in a tree-planting activity at Bích Câu Peninsula on Xuân Hương Lake, as well as enjoy photography, painting, and street art performance activities on Trần Hưng Đạo Street, from January 20 to 25.

A fair promoting local agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items is organised on Hồ Tùng Mậu Street from January 20 to 30.

In addition, the festival includes several activities such as sightseeing cherry blossom and drinking free coffee at the Tuyền Lâm Lake National Tourism Area, experiencing artistic activities associated with cherry blossom at Love Valley Tourism Area, and riding horses to admire the cherry blossom at Cầu Đất Tea Area.

The organiser launched an online website named Dalat Cherry Blossom Map at dalatmap.com/festivalhoamaianhdao to provide accurate information about the location of cherry blossom trees and the status of the flower blooming.

The festival will close with a special art programme at the Đà Lạt Station on February 15. — VNS