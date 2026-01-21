Nha Trang captivates visitors with traditional Tết atmosphere

KHÁNH HÒA — Amid the vibrant pace of urbanisation, Nha Trang, a popular destination in the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, is offering visitors a chance to slow down and immerse themselves in a rustic countryside setting imbued with the spirit of traditional Tết (Lunar New Year).

At the old Nha Trang craft village, a traditional Tết programme is being held for 45 days starting from January 18, recreating a traditional Tết space familiar to many generations of Vietnamese people. Stepping into the venue, visitors feel as if they are shipped back to a rural village with areca palm rows, kitchen fires, trays of traditional cakes, and red calligraphy couplets, among many other scenes, all of which stir memories of family reunions.

Throughout the event, a wide range of activities recreating traditional Tết customs are organised. Visitors can try their hand at making to he (traditional figurines) and traditional cakes, exploring Tết markets, enjoying springtime cuisine, and taking part in folk games such as mandarin square capturing and ring tossing. Each activity encourages participants to slow down and fully savour the atmosphere of the Lunar New Year festival.

Nguyễn Ngọc Ngân, a resident of Tây Nha Trang Ward, shared that although Tết is still a month away, she and her friends have already come to take photos. She said the space strongly resembles northern Vietnamese countryside scenery, which she has not had the chance to revisit for a long time.

Emma, a tourist from the US, said that during her visit she personally experienced wrapping traditional cakes, and enjoyed many other traditional dishes. According to her, Vietnamese Tết cuisine is very rich, with each dish carrying its own story and unique cultural appeal.

According to Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, executive director of the craft village, the festival has been designed with multiple layers of content, ranging from traditional Tết rituals to festive activities, with the aim of creating an experiential space that helps preserve and spread traditional cultural values.

In 2026, Khánh Hòa has set a target of welcoming 18.1 million visitors, including 6.5 million foreigners. — VNA/VNS