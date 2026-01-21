Exhibition highlights historical mission of Communist Party of Việt Nam through congresses

HẢI PHÒNG — The formation, development, leadership role and historical mission of the Communist Party of Việt Nam across 13 National Congresses are reflected in an exhibition in Hải Phòng City.

Entitled Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam Qua Các Kỳ Đại Hội (The Communist Party of Việt Nam through National Congresses), the exhibition features 250 images, documents and 20 notable excerpts from sources such as the Vietnam News Agency, the Hải Phòng Press Centre and the Hải Phòng Photography Club.

The exhibits highlight each Congress as an important milestone, marking strategic decisions and historical turning points in the Vietnamese revolution, closely linked to the struggle for national independence, unification of the country and the construction and defence of the Fatherland.

The event also showcases images of President Hồ Chí Minh as the founder, the leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the architect of the socialist rule-of-law state in Việt Nam, a state of the people, by the people and for the people.

Images highlighting the ground-breaking achievements of the nation are also displayed in a part of the exhibition.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hải Phòng, Vũ Khắc Lịch, the Communist Party of Việt Nam has always maintained a close bond with the people, prioritising their interests as the highest goal, since the triumph of the August Revolution in 1945, through the two great resistance wars against French colonialism and American imperialism, to the current process of innovation and international integration. This connection has generated tremendous strength, propelling the nation from one victory to another.

After nearly 40 years of Renewal, Việt Nam has achieved significant and historically meaningful milestones that have fundamentally transformed its economic, political, cultural, social and national defence landscapes. The nation's international standing and reputation continue to rise, creating new opportunities and strength for sustainable development.

By 2025, Việt Nam’s economic growth had been estimated to reach about 8 per cent, and numerous major events were successfully organised.

These achievements further solidify the people's trust in the Party and the State, generating new momentum to usher the nation into an era of rapid, sustainable, robust, and prosperous development, the Deputy Director noted.

The exhibition also presents to the public images and notable achievements of Hải Phòng City in various fields, including socio-economic development and national security, over recent years, particularly highlighting the merger of the former Hải Phòng City and the former Hải Dương Province in 2025.

This represents a significant political milestone, marking a new turning point in the development of the heroic Port City, an area rich in cultural heritage.

The displayed images portray a dynamic Hải Phòng, characterised by well-coordinated strategic infrastructure investments, increasingly modern urban and rural landscapes, a continually improving quality of life for its residents and the business investment environment.

The exhibition is open to the public at the Exhibition Hall of the Cultural, Film, and Exhibition Centre on No 1 Nguyễn Đức Cảnh Street, Lê Chân Ward, Hải Phòng City till January 25. — VNS