Hà Nội ready for spectacular fireworks display to celebrate Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The capital city will conduct trial runs for a fireworks display on the night of January 21, featuring a high density of pyrotechnics to celebrate the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam ahead of the official show on January 23.

The event aims to ensure safety, precise timing and synchronisation of sound, light and fireworks effects for the official display, which will be 100 times larger. A 15-minute high-altitude fireworks show will take place to celebrate the successful conclusion of the congress.

According to Sun Group, the sponsor and producer of the artistic fireworks display, nearly 10,000 fireworks have been prepared for this significant event. The programme has been developed with guidance from experts at Global2000 International from Malaysia, a leading global fireworks consulting and organising company that has contributed to the success of 13 seasons of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.

The official fireworks display is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes, beginning at 8.10pm on January 23, in the vicinity of Mỹ Đình National Stadium. The display will closely follow the special art programme celebrating the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

This performance is expected to be the largest fireworks display ever held in Hà Nội. The total number of fireworks will approach 10,000, including about 4,600 high-altitude fireworks, 950 fountains and over 4,400 pyrotechnic tubes - nearly seven times the number of high-altitude fireworks compared to previous annual events. — VNS