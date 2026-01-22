Vibrant flower fairs to welcome Tết in HCM City

HCM CITY — As one of HCM City’s vibrant traditions for Tết (Lunar New Year), flower fairs are expected to become attractive destinations for residents and visitors during Việt Nam’s most significant festival.

The annual HCM City Flower Festival, with the theme Xuân Hội Tụ - Vững Bước Vươn Mình (Spring Gathering – Aspiration for Advancement), will be among the most popular attractions in Tết, introducing to the public unique species of flowers and ornamental plants, as well as thrilling art performances.

It will include competitions and displays of various types of flowers and plants, from mai (ochna), orchids, and plumeria to bonsai plants and trees.

There will also be contests for bird singing, ornamental fish, aquariums and terrariums.

The festival will be decorated with flower miniatures, reflecting different topics such as Sắc Ngọ Nghinh Xuân (Horses Welcome Spring), Non Sông Cẩm Tú (Splendid Mountains and Rivers), and Đảo Hoa Nhiệt Đới (Tropical flower islands).

​The event will feature lion – kylin – dragon dance performances, tài tử music shows, puppet performances, calligraphy displays, outdoor movie screenings, 3D mapping light shows and a food court.

The flower festival will be organised from February 10-21, 2026, or from December 25 to January 5 of the lunar calendar, at Tao Đàn Park in Bến Thành Ward.

In addition, the city will host eight city-level flower fairs located at the September 23 Park in Bến Thành Ward, Lê Văn Tám Park in Tân Định Ward, Gia Định Park in Hạnh Thông District, Phú Mỹ Hưng Urban Area in Tân Mỹ Ward, Bình Điền Whole Market in Bình Đông Ward, Bình Đông Wharf in Phú Định Ward, Bạch Đằng Walking Street in Thủ Dầu Một Ward, and Vũng Tàu Ward’s central park.

The fair will offer flowers and plants from florists and gardeners of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces of Đồng Tháp, Bến Tre and Cần Thơ, and HCM City’s suburban wards.

All of them will open from January 10-16, 2026, or December 23-29 of the lunar calendar. — VNS