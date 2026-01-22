Tây Ninh steps up Tết preparations ahead of peak tourism season

TÂY NINH — In the days leading up to Tết (Lunar New Year), the southern province of Tây Ninh is gradually taking on a fresh look amid a sense of urgency and excitement, from urban beautification works to preparations for festive events.

In the central area of Tân Ninh Ward, many roads and public works are being rapidly refurbished, repainted and renewed to be completed in time for Tết celebrations.

Notably, Quan Bridge, a structure closely associated with the memories of many generations of Tây Ninh residents and regarded as a symbol of the old urban centre, is having its railings repainted and the surrounding landscape improved.

After many years of use, giving Quan Bridge a “new coat” not only ensures traffic safety but also enhances the urban landscape, evoking familiar emotions whenever spring arrives.

At the same time, a series of key transport infrastructure projects across the province are being accelerated, with construction units focusing on completing major items before the Lunar New Year to meet people’s needs for travel, leisure and shopping.

Many inner-city roads and routes linking residential areas, administrative centres and tourist sites are being upgraded in a coordinated manner.

Among them, the extended Nguyễn Chí Thanh Road has been completed, while the Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Road beautification project is being fast-tracked.

Works such as road surface upgrades, pavement improvements, lighting systems and greenery are being implemented simultaneously, contributing to a more spacious and modern urban appearance.

Urban renewal in Tây Ninh is not merely seasonal but is being carried out in a systematic and coordinated manner in line with long-term development orientations.

The province is stepping up projects to upgrade transport infrastructure while planning and restructuring urban space with a vision to 2040, aiming to build a green, smart and sustainable city, improve residents’ quality of life and enhance attractiveness to investors.

Notably, the reorganisation and merger of administrative units under the central Government’s policy is opening up a new development phase for Tây Ninh, forming a more streamlined and efficient administrative apparatus.

This is seen as an important prerequisite for expanding development space and creating room for integrated, modern urban and social infrastructure planning and investment in the time ahead.

Tourism upswing

Alongside urban beautification, the festive spirit of celebrating the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930-2026) and welcoming Tết is spreading vibrantly across localities in Tây Ninh, with many practical and meaningful activities.

Authorities at all levels are focusing on Tết care for policy beneficiary families, people with meritorious service to the revolution, social welfare recipients, poor households and workers facing hardship.

Tết gifts and timely visits not only carry material value but also reflect a spirit of gratitude, sharing and community bonding in the early days of the new year.

Meanwhile, provincial working delegations are also preparing to visit and extend New Year greetings to armed forces and units performing duties along the border with Cambodia, encouraging officers and soldiers to remain steadfast in safeguarding national sovereignty and border security.

Within the framework of Party and the new year celebrations activities, art performances, competitions and mass sports tournaments will take place vibrantly in many localities, creating a joyful and healthy atmosphere for local people.

In particular, preparations for the Bính Ngọ (Lunar Year of the Horse) 2026 Bà Đen Mountain Spring Festival, one of the province’s largest cultural and tourism events, are being carried out urgently and methodically.

The festival is expected to take place from February 17 to March 18, 2026.

The opening ceremony, themed “The Fragrance and Colours of Tây Ninh 2026”, is scheduled for February 20, 2026, at the square opposite the Bà Đen Cable Car Station, within the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area.

A series of cultural and artistic activities, traditional rituals and festival spaces at the mountain’s summit promise to offer visitors rich experiences imbued with Tây Ninh’s cultural identity amid the vibrant spring atmosphere.

In addition, accommodation establishments, especially the province’s homestay system, have proactively upgraded facilities and improved spaces, ready to welcome large numbers of visitors to Tây Ninh during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Along with festival activities, Chairman of the Tây Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Hẳn has directed departments, agencies and localities to complete environmental sanitation, landscape improvement and urban and rural order works before February 7 (the 20th day of the 12th lunar month), ensuring a civilised urban appearance and a clean, beautiful countryside for Tết.

The province is also strengthening market management, stabilising prices, ensuring a balance between supply and demand for goods, and preventing counterfeit and substandard products.

Agencies and units are required to strictly observe administrative discipline so that spring celebrations do not affect public duties.

At the same time, Tây Ninh has instructed units to focus on thrift and combating wastefulness in Party and Spring celebrations; to strengthen prevention and control of crop and livestock diseases, forest fire prevention, environmental protection and food safety.

Social welfare continues to be prioritised under the principle of “leaving no one behind”, while enterprises are required to fully pay wages and Tết bonuses to workers, preventing the emergence of complex issues related to security and order.

The coordinated combination of infrastructure beautification, transport upgrades and the organisation of large-scale cultural and festival activities is creating strong momentum for Tây Ninh to break through in the early-year tourism season, reaffirming its position as an attractive cultural, spiritual and tourism destination in southern Việt Nam during Tết. — VNS