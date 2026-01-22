Đà Nẵng Library turns pages for 14th Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng Library is turning pages of history and culture as it hosts a programme showcasing information resources and introducing books to mark the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on January 21, Deputy Director of Đà Nẵng Library Vũ Thị Ân said the programme aims to preserve, develop and revitalise national culture, spread the values of reading culture and honour the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh.

Through exhibitions and communication activities, the programme revisits the nation’s proud revolutionary traditions, as well as those of Party organisations, authorities and people nationwide and in Đà Nẵng in particular, in the cause of national construction and development.

The initiative also seeks to inspire love for the homeland, strengthen national pride among people from all walks of life, especially the younger generation, and foster trust and a sense of responsibility towards the Party’s revolutionary cause. It helps create a positive and vibrant atmosphere during the Congress, contributing to efforts to build a more prosperous, civilised and modern Đà Nẵng.

Key activities include exhibitions of thousands of books, newspapers, historical documents, images and digital publications about the Communist Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, the Party organisation of Đà Nẵng and the country’s development achievements.

The programme also features a themed section titled Sách Kể Chuyện đất Nước – Tuổi Trẻ Viết Tiếp Tương Lai (Books Tell the Story of the Nation – Youth Writing the Future), book promotion activities combined with quiz games under the theme Trang Sử Quê Hương Qua Những Cuốn Sách Hay (The History of Our Homeland Through Books), on-site reading services, library consultations and free library card issuance.

The exhibition has attracted strong participation from high school students, youth union members, officials, civil servants and local residents, contributing to the sustainable development of reading culture within the community.

The programme runs until January 26, 2026, at Đà Nẵng Library’s Facility 1 at 46 Bạch Đằng Street, Hải Châu Ward, and Facility 2 at 283 Phan Bội Châu Street, Bàn Thạch Ward. — VNS