US travel magazine names Phú Quốc one of top trending destinations for 2026

AN GIANG — An Giang Province’s Phú Quốc Special Zone has been named in the top 10 trending destinations for 2026 by the respected US travel magazine TravelAwaits.

Of the trending destinations, Phú Quốc Pearl Island stands out alongside culturally rich places such as Brussels in Belgium, the Czech Republic and Scotland, confirming the island’s growing appeal on the global tourism map.

According to TravelAwaits, rather than repeatedly visiting well-known tourist spots, choosing trending destinations for 2026 will give travellers the chance to step into lands full of unexpected discoveries.

Travel trends for 2026 place strong emphasis on unspoilt nature – a natural advantage of Phú Quốc.

Phú Quốc is surrounded by clear turquoise waters, long stretches of fine white sand and a sky filled with vivid colours at sunset.

Beyond its natural beauty, Phú Quốc touches visitors through the depth of its local culture from the lively rhythm of night markets, to lush pepper gardens and century-old fish sauce houses. All combine to create a vivid picture of island life.

Visitors come to Phú Quốc not only to see, but to immerse themselves, feel and connect with the daily life of local coastal communities.

Along with its natural and cultural strengths, a growing network of tourism, entertainment and resort offerings is contributing to an improved overall visitor experience.

Phú Quốc is the only destination in Việt Nam to offer a visa-exemption period of up to 30 days for international visitors, giving it a significant advantage in accessibility.

The island is also home to globally recognised landmarks such as the Kiss Bridge – a unique “non-touching” structure – Sunset Town with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, and a large-scale night-time sea entertainment complex.

Phú Quốc is widely described as a “sleepless entertainment paradise”, with top-tier shows such as Kiss of the Sea, which has set a record with Guinness World Records (GWR), and Symphony of the Sea, featuring spectacular extreme sports performances.

The island is also the only place in the world to present artistic fireworks twice nightly, 365 days a year.

Another highlight is the Hòn Thơm cable car – the world’s longest three-wire system – which has been repeatedly praised by CNN, Lonely Planet and other international publications as a “must-try” experience. — VNS