Celebrity Xuân Hinh returns to cinema with new Tết film

HÀ NỘI — The production team behind Mùi Phở (The Scent of Phở) have met with the press and movie lovers in Hà Nội, offering an early glimpse into one of the most anticipated Vietnamese films of the 2026 Tết holiday season.

Officially set to premiere in cinemas on the first day of Lunar New Year 2026, the film is tipped to become a distinctive presence in the competitive Tết lineup.

Placing phở, Việt Nam’s most recognisable culinary symbol, at its heart, The Scent of Phở goes far beyond a simple story about food. The film delicately explores layers of memory and the complex yet tender relationships between generations within a family, where a bowl of phở becomes both nourishment and emotional glue.

Unveiled on January 20, the film’s official poster features a warm, glowing colour palette and the image of an extended family gathered around an old kitchen. The visual evokes a deeply intimate atmosphere, where phở symbolises compassion, continuity and the quiet strength of familial bonds.

At the event, director Minh Beta shared that The Scent of Phở is built upon three core pillars: culture, art and family. According to the director, phở serves as the perfect intersection where emotions and the most familiar Vietnamese relationships naturally meet, especially during Tết, when memories and reunions take centre stage.

Beyond his role as producer and director, Minh Beta also surprised audiences by performing the film’s theme song, Mùi Ký Ức (The Scent of Memories). With its narrative-rich melody, the song gently leads viewers back to distant recollections, the smell of kitchen smoke, the fragrant steam rising from a family phở pot and the irreplaceable moments of togetherness.

The emotional core of the film lies in the presence of veteran artist Xuân Hinh, who takes on the leading role of Mr Mùi. Speaking about his decision to join the project, the beloved performer admitted that he initially hesitated, concerned that his health might not withstand the demanding two-month filming schedule.

However, the sincerity of the young filmmaking team – and the film’s message of honouring phở as a piece of the nation's soul closely tied to Vietnamese identity – ultimately changed his mind. Xuân Hinh expressed his hope that The Scent of Phở will resonate with audiences, particularly younger viewers, as cultural identity remains the most precious asset to be preserved.

“Honestly, I didn’t plan to return to cinema at first,” Xuân Hinh said. “At my age, health is always a concern. But when I heard the director talk about the film’s message – celebrating phở as part of our national heritage – I felt a responsibility to contribute. I grew up rooted in traditional culture and benefitted from the legacy of previous generations.”

Working alongside a passionate young crew, he added, made him feel rejuvenated.

“If my health allows, I’m still willing to try new and even more challenging roles in the future, perhaps even action films. Money no longer matters to me. What matters is the joy of doing meaningful work and leaving cultural value for future generations.”

Alongside Mr Mùi, other family members add colourful layers to the story. Actor Tiến Lộc, who plays Mùi’s son, shared a humorous behind-the-scenes experience portraying an eccentric painter with an unkempt beard and hair.

Despite spending time learning colour mixing and painting techniques, he was amused to discover that his character’s artwork was “no better than a first-grader’s”.

“I truly admire how the director shaped this film,” Tiến Lộc said. “I hope audiences will savour a very unique Tết flavour from The Scent of Phở.”

Meanwhile, actress Hà Hương portrays Mùi’s daughter, a woman eager to inherit the family’s phở-making craft but who is constrained by her father’s belief that the trade should be passed on to a son. She described the film as a multi-hued portrait of family life.

“Despite conflicts and differing viewpoints, what rises above everything is the bond between father and children,” she said. “Every piece of the picture ultimately points to one value – family love.”

Adding warmth and humour is actor Cường Cá, who plays Mùi’s devoted son-in-law. Willing to carry, serve and handle every demanding task, his character patiently hopes to earn his father-in-law’s trust and learn the family’s secret phở recipe.

Guests at the event were among the first to watch selected scenes from the film. Actor Bình An shared that the experience left him deeply moved, evoking a strong sense of homesickness after a busy year of work.

“The images made me want to go straight home to enjoy warm meals cooked by my grandparents and parents,” he said. “And honestly, the food scenes made me incredibly hungry. I hope The Scent of Phở awakens such sacred feelings in every viewer.”

With a strong cast including Thu Trang, Thanh Thanh Hiền and Thanh Hương, under the confident direction of Minh Beta, The Scent of Phở promises a Tết cinematic experience that feels both familiar and refreshingly new – rich in flavour, emotion and reverence for cultural roots.

The film officially opens in cinemas nationwide on February 17, the first day of Lunar New Year 2026. — VNS