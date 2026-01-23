Programme to spreading the values of Vietnamese traditional Tết in modern life

HÀ NỘI — The UNESCO Heritage site of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel will be transformed into a grand festive space where visitors can fully immerse themselves in the Vietnamese traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, experiencing it 'with all five senses', according to the capital city's Department of Tourism.

The Happy Tết Việt programme, themed Tết Là Hạnh Phúc (Tết Is Happiness) is scheduled to take place from February 6 to February 10 at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel on Hoàng Diệu Street, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội.

Happy Tết Việt is an annual cultural and tourism event with significant meaning, re-enacting the traditional Vietnamese Tết atmosphere.

It serves to promote and showcase the unique cultural values of the capital and various regions, engaging a wide audience of local and international visitors, as well as the Vietnamese community abroad, as they celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Speaking at a press conference on January 21, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, Nguyễn Trần Quang, said the 2026 programme is organised with the aim of spreading the beautiful values of traditional Tết to the residents of the capital, domestic visitors, and particularly, international friends.

“Visitors of all ages are expected to have their own unique experiences: older individuals can relive the memories of past Tết celebrations, while young people have the opportunity to explore and experience the flavours of traditional Tết,” he said.

The deputy director noted that the programmes will also invite international delegates, foreign businesses, organisations and the expatriate community living in Hà Nội, as well as international students.

Through a diverse range of activities, Happy Tết is aimed at becoming a distinctive cultural and tourism experience in Hà Nội in spring.

It seeks to spread love for traditional culture and raise community awareness, especially among the youth, about preserving and promoting the values of national cultural heritage, while also fostering sustainable tourism development.

Happy Tết space this year will cover over 7,000sq.m and will be meticulously designed and decorated to vividly re-eact the traditional Tết atmosphere of Hà Nội and various regions. It will harmoniously combine elements of culture, experience, and tourism, creating an attractive highlight for both residents and visitors.

A highlight of the programme will be the opening ceremony, scheduled for the evening of February 6. It features spectacular artistic performances, a solemn inauguration ritual, and a journey through the Vietnamese Tết space, showcasing traditional Tết cuisine and various cultural activities.

A series of rich experiential spaces will be offered throughout the five days of the event.

The Chợ Xuân (Spring Market) area will showcase the bustling shopping atmosphere of Tết, featuring peach and kumquat flower markets, gifts, handicrafts and traditional village products connected to tourism.

Meanwhile, the Hương Vị Tết (Tết Flavour) space will showcase the culture and cuisine of traditional Hà Nội Tết and regional festivities, with numerous interactive activities such as wrapping bánh chưng (square, glutinous rice cakes) and bánh tẻ (rice cakes), preparing festive trays, receiving the first calligraphy of the year, and savouring distinctive dishes from various regions.

The Xuân Hội Tụ (Spring Convergence) space will promote Hà Nội's tourist destinations, cultural heritage and traditional festivals. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and experience traditional crafts such as Bát Tràng pottery, Hạ Thái lacquerware, Phú Vinh weavings, Thụy Ứng horn combs and Xuân La tò he (traditional figurines).

The space will also feature folk games and community activities, including tug-of-war, swing games, đánh đu (swinging), ném còn (throwing a ball through a ring for good luck), cờ người (human chess) and crafting tò he. These activities will contribute to a joyful atmosphere rich in the spirit of spring.

Digital technology will be incorporated through activities such as livestreaming, digital check-ins, VR 360 experiences, and exploring Tết and Hà Nội via AI. These innovations aim to refresh the approach to heritage and enhance interactivity, particularly for the younger audience.

Especially during the Happy Tết 2026 programme, the Hà Nội Department of Tourism will collaborate with Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre to organise an event to reenact the traditional ritual and customs of erecting a bamboo pole, known as a nêu tree, which symbolises luck.

"We hope that each resident and visitor stepping into the Happy Tết space 2026 will fully awaken their senses and fully appreciate the atmosphere of traditional Tết, in line with the theme Tết Is Happiness," the Deputy Director added. — VNS