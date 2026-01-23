Music productions celebrate Lunar New Year

HCM CITY — With Tết (Lunar New Year) around the corner, Vietnamese producers and musicians have released new productions to celebrate the country’s most significant holiday.

Singer Trúc Nhân’s new music video titled Vạn Sự Như Ý (May All Your Wishes Come True) conveys a message of gathering during the Tết holiday.

The song combines traditional music and pop, sending wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous year to the people.

Nhân invited 68 Vietnamese artists to join him in the MV, featuring veteran musicians Thu Minh and Tùng Dương and actress Thanh Thủy, along with young artists of Phương Mỹ Chi and production group DTAP, who produced the video.

The singer sent his gratitude to his peers for being in his video and expressed his luck and happiness at being loved for 13 years in the industry.

He said, “I want to organise a spring gathering where friends and family can feel the atmosphere of Tết.”

The video has earned 4.44 million views on YouTube since its release on January 8.

Trúc Nhân rose to fame with the song Bốn Chữ Lắm (Too Much Love, Affection, Distance, Pain), a collaboration with singer Trương Thảo Nhi, in 2014. The song won Song of the Year at the Cống Hiến (Dedication) Music Awards 2015, given by Thể Thao – Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) Magazine.

His favourite songs include Thật Bất Ngờ (Surprise), Sáng Mắt Chưa? (Are You Clear?) and Có Không Giữ, Mất Đừng Tìm (Don’t Lose What You Don’t Keep).

Vietnamese Music Gala

Gala Nhạc Việt (Vietnamese Music Gala), an annual music programme celebrating Tết, will be back with new songs and a lineup of favourite singers to welcome the Year of the Horse.

The Gala Nhạc Việt 2026, with the theme of Năm Mới Khởi Sắc (Prosperous New Year), released the first song titled Năm Nay Con Ngựa (The Year of the Horse), composed by Phạm Đạt.

The song features a joyful melody, a blend of pop, dance, folk and country music. Cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional art genre originating from the southern region more than 100 years ago, is also featured in the work.

Its lyrics are about ups and downs in 2025 and wishes for a bright future in the new year.

The work features five singers - Ngô Kiến Huy, Tăng Phúc, Gin Tuấn Kiệt, Tiêu Minh Phụng and BB Trần - who were born in 1990, the Zodiac Year of the Horse.

The 36-year-old Huy said, “Through our music, we want to bring joy to people during the Tết holiday. I believe our music will be viral.”

Cho Đi Nhiều Hơn (Be More Generous) is another song in the programme, composed by DC Tâm, conveying emotionally comforting feelings in the ending days of the lunar year.

The song has a gentle and uplifting melody, delivering a message of gratitude, sharing and generosity.

It features Ngọc Hà, Giang Hồng Ngọc, Bùi Anh Tuấn, Gigi Hương Giang, and Thanh Thụy, and promises to bring healing and peaceful feelings to the audience.

Gala Nhạc Việt 2026 will feature songs to celebrate the Tết holiday, presenting veteran singers Thanh Ngọc and Cẩm Ly along with young artist Phương Mỹ Chi.

All the songs are available on the YouTube channel of Gala Nhạc Việt, while the live performance show is expected to be released next month.

Gala Nhạc Việt was first produced by HCM City-based T Production in 2013. It features new songs for Tết, as well as favourite songs of all time. — VNS