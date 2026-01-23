Luxury trans-Vietnam rail journey captures French media attention

PARIS — French newspapers Le Figaro and Ouest-France have recently published features introducing SJourney, a luxury rail tourism service offering a trans-Vietnam travel experience.

Since late 2024, Việt Nam has for the first time put into operation a premium rail tourism product, enabling travellers to explore the country in its entirety on an eight-day, seven-night North–South journey aboard a train dubbed the “Orient Express of Asia”.

The SJourney itinerary is Việt Nam’s first luxury rail cruise, jointly operated by PYS Travel and Việt Nam Railways. The product is expected to open up a new direction for high-end tourism, built around slow-paced, immersive and emotionally rich travel experiences.

Departing from Hà Nội and ending in HCM City, the train runs along the North–South railway line, widely regarded as the backbone of the country’s transport network. Throughout the journey, passengers are treated to a diverse panorama of Việt Nam’s landscapes, ranging from rice fields, coastal villages and lagoons to limestone mountains and highlands. Carefully curated stopovers serve as cultural and historical highlights, including Ninh Bình, the former imperial capital of Huế, and the ancient town of Hội An. At each destination, guided excursions are organised and fully included in the travel package.

Onboard, the train is presented as a “luxury hotel on rails”. Serving only around 60 passengers, it features exclusively private cabins equipped with high-end amenities, along with shared lounges, a bar and a dining car offering a fusion of Asian and international cuisine, accompanied by a curated selection of wines from around the world.

According to French media, SJourney evokes the spirit of legendary rail voyages, placing emphasis on a leisurely rhythm and the journey itself rather than solely on destinations. At a time when air travel compresses distances, the train allows travellers to discover Việt Nam frame by frame through its windows.

The journey is priced at around 8,000 euros per person, reflecting its premium positioning and its target market of international travellers seeking luxury experiences combined with in-depth cultural exploration.

The launch of SJourney is seen as a notable step in Việt Nam’s efforts to diversify its tourism offerings, leveraging the North–South railway not merely as a means of transport but as a distinctive, experience-driven tourism space rich in national character. — VNA/VNS