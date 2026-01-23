Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2026 set to blossom

HCM CITY — The annual Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2026 will commence at Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre on February 11 this year, and is expected to welcome millions of visitors from the city and neighbouring areas.

Themed Spring of Unity, this year's festival, which is organised by Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation, will run from the morning of the 24th day of the 12th lunar month until the fourth day of Lunar New Year 2026, spanning from February 11 to February 20, 2026.

Organisers said that the theme Spring of Unity embodies the spirit of unity and progress in the new era of Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre and throughout HCM City, heralding a warm, joyous, and vibrant spring for the nation.

In addition, the corporation said, the theme signifies the fusion of tradition and modernity, serving as a bridge between regions post-administrative mergers, connecting generations, and fostering ties among communities at home and abroad to collectively pave the way for a shared future.

The festival will showcase a flower street and a bustling flower market.

The heartwarming messages of “Spring of Unity” will be conveyed along Phú Mỹ Hưng Flower Street through the medium of flowers, light, and visual art, showcased through a variety of mini-scenes.

A captivating centerpiece will be "Spring of Unity – Steadfast Steps into the Future," inspired by the modern Metro line symbolising the robust connectivity and development of HCM City post-merger.

Beneath the iconic Metro line, stylised representations of HCM City landmarks like Notre Dame Cathedral and Bến Thành Market, symbols of Bình Dương Ward including the Winged Seed Tower and industrial zones, and Vũng Tàu Ward elements such as lighthouses and fishing boats, all rendered through artistic lines and illumination, will collectively embody integration and the shaping of a more expansive, dynamic HCM City.

In addition, other installations will honour traditional values, national culture, and highlight the zodiac animal of the year, the horse.

These installations, exhibited along the 700m flower street, include scenes like Saint Gióng on the iron horse – triumphant spring; glorious nation; horse-drawn carriages of the four seasons of fragrance, spring of vigorous beginnings – horses bringing success; rhythms of Vietnamese bamboo; street of calligraphy masters; sails reaching far; 2026 number display; and many other unique showcases.

Alongside the flower street, the Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2026 will also feature the Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Market, open from the 21st day to the noon of the 29th day of the 12th lunar month, spanning from February 8 to February 16, 2026. This market will host around 100 booths presenting ornamental flowers from gardens in HCM City, Đồng Tháp, Bến Tre, and other regions, catering to the Tet shopping needs of residents and neighbouring communities.

The Opening Ceremony of the Phú Mỹ Hưng Spring Flower Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place at 18:00 on the 24th day of the 12th lunar month, February 11, 2026. — VNS