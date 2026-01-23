Talk takes place about iconic work of art

HÀ NỘI — A discussion about a famous work of art that combines an America car with the Greek myth of Icarus will take place in Hà Nội.

Cadillac-Icarus was created by Vũ Dân Tân in 1999 during his residency at the Pacific Bridge art organisation in Oakland, USA.

The work blends the Greek myth of Icarus with the iconic American symbol of the Cadillac to explore themes of freedom, prosperity, and the complexities of globalisation in post-war Việt Nam.

On Saturday January 24, Natalia Kraevskaia and Đào Anh Khánh, two prominent figures in Việt Nam's contemporary art scene, will host a discussion on the iconic piece at the at Vũ Dân Tân Museum – a venue named after the man who created Cadillac-Icarus.

The artist converted an authentic 1961 Cadillac into a sculpture, applying a gold finish to its surface. In 2000, the Pacific Bridge Gallery took to shipped Cadillac-Icarus to Việt Nam and produced a film chronicling its journey. The film Vũ Dân Tân – Reincarnation, The Story of Icarus was directed by Nicholas Brooks.

After being driven around Hà Nội, Cadillac-Icarus became the centrepiece and inspiration for an improvised performance by Vietnamese visual artists.

Tân, who died in 2009, was regarded as one of the pioneering figures in contemporary art in Việt Nam. He began developing his independent artistic practice in the 1970s, experimenting with multimedia.

He produced work across multiple mediums but gained particular acclaim for his art objects and installations. Beyond his personal practice, he played a pivotal role in developing contemporary art in Việt Nam by establishing the first independent art space Salon Natasha, which he co-founded with his spouse.

The art talk will be held from 3pm to 4.30pm at Vũ Dân Tân Museum, 443 Ngọc Thụy Street, Bồ Đề Ward.

Kraevskaia will tell the story of ‘birth, life and death’ of Cadillac-Icarus, while Khánh will share his memories of performing Icarus in 2000. — VNS