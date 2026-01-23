Phú Quốc tourism heats up in 2026 with near-full bookings

AN GIANG – Tourist arrivals to the Phú Quốc special zone have surged since the start of 2026, far outpacing last year's figure, with the island bracing for a deluge of visitors during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and early spring festivities, according to the An Giang Tourism Association (AGTA).

Savouring Tết on Phú Quốc allows visitors to dive into the island's pristine natural assets, from stunning beaches and untouched primary forests to nearby islets, all wrapped in an effortlessly festive, sun-kissed holiday vibe.

To greet the season in style, Phú Quốc unveils a captivating roster of cultural and entertainment events, including a 2026 spring welcome extravaganza, a sports festival, and lively spring flower markets across Dương Đông and An Thới.

AGTA Chairman Nguyễn Vũ Khắc Huy said Phú Quốc has made thorough preparations for the peak travel season. More than 95 per cent of hotel rooms are already booked, he noted, prompting tour operators to bring in extra staff for Tết and work closely with service providers to maintain impeccable service quality.

The association advised tourism operators and sites to upgrade facilities, improve service quality, and offer diverse recreational and culinary experiences, and promotional packages. It also pushed for new and distinctive tourism products to solidify Phú Quốc’s reputation as a safe, civilised, and welcoming destination.

In southern Phú Quốc, a Sun Group representative revealed that guests may ring in the year with a symbolic “first journey of the year” on the world’s longest three-cable sea-crossing cable car, gliding over vistas of the southern coastline. At Sun World Hòn Thơm, the spotlight falls on Aquatopia Water Park and Exotica Village, where adrenaline seekers can thrill to a wooden roller coaster.

Sunset Town promises to light up the nights with daily fireworks to fuel the festive mood throughout the holiday. Headline attractions include the “Symphony of the Sea” show, where fireworks dance in harmony with fly-board and jet ski performances, all choreographed to a pulsing soundtrack, together with the majestic “Kiss of the Sea”, a truly grand multimedia tour illuminated by dramatic flames, cascading torrents of water, sweeping laser artistry, and a stellar international cast of performers.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable Tết holiday and early spring festival season, local authorities reminded visitors to stay alert to unusually cheap offers that may be linked to scams. Tourists are strongly encouraged to book only through official apps and websites with clear legal details, personally reconfirm lodgings ahead of departure, rely on only trusted sources while refraining from sharing unverified rumours or dubious claims. — VNA/VNS