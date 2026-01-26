HCM City, Huế, Quảng Ninh named impressive destinations of 2025

HÀ NỘI — HCM City, Huế and Quảng Ninh have been honoured as the most impressive destinations of 2025 at the HOTLIST Travellive Editor’s Pick awards in recognition of their strong contributions to Việt Nam’s tourism development.

The recognition was announced at the HOTLIST 2025 Honour Ceremony recently in HCM City, the concluding event of the annual tourism initiative organised by Travellive Media Group, aimed at connecting industry stakeholders and highlighting positive contributions to the tourism and hospitality sector.

This year’s programme adopted the theme “The Journey from Seed to Harvest”, reflecting the long-term development process of destinations, brands and individuals, from initial ideas and sustained investment to tangible achievements.

According to the organisers, HCM City was recognised for its strong tourism performance and role as a national tourism hub.

Over the past year, the city welcomed around 45 million domestic visitors and 8.5 million international arrivals, generating total tourism revenue of more than VNĐ278 trillion.

Efforts to expand tourism routes, host large-scale events and promote medical, eco and sustainable tourism were also highlighted.

Quảng Ninh was honoured for its robust visitor growth and enhanced destination value, particularly following UNESCO’s recognition of the Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage Site.

The province has been promoting a tourism model that harmonises heritage preservation, nature and sustainable development.

Huế, meanwhile, was recognised for its transformation as host of National Tourism Year 2025, with expanded cultural and festival activities and a stronger focus on green and sustainable tourism, contributing to improved visitor experiences and destination appeal.

Beyond destination honours, HOTLIST 2025 also recognised 42 outstanding brands and 12 individuals across various tourism-related sectors, including accommodation, travel, aviation and experiential services, for their innovation, operational excellence and commitment to sustainable development.

As part of the programme, two professional conferences, The Insiders Forum, were held in Hà Nội and HCM City, attracting more than 700 participants, including business leaders, experts and policymakers, to discuss trends and challenges in the tourism industry.

Organisers said HOTLIST is expected to continue serving as a platform to recognise enduring values, share positive development stories and contribute to the sustainable growth of Việt Nam’s tourism sector in the coming years. — VNS