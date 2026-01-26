HCM City flower villages ready for upcoming Tết

HCM CITY — Flower villages in HCM City are growing millions of pots of flowers and ornamental plants for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) on February 17.

They include roses, marigolds, chrysanthemums and mai (yellow ochna) and bonsai trees.

Nguyễn Văn Nam, a grower in Kim Dinh village in Long Hưng Ward with more than 30 years of experience, said his family has 5,000 pots of chrysanthemums, mostly the giant variety.

He said prices are likely to be similar as last year, and with a 10 per cent increase in fertiliser, pesticide and labour costs, flower growers’ profits would “shrink.”

He is planning to sell his flowers from February 7.

HCM City is cold at night and early morning now, which causes flowers to blossom late or early, according to growers. It also brings pests and diseases.

Vũ Văn Thịnh, a farmer in Tam Long Ward, hopes to sell around 400 mai trees.

Due to the cold weather they might not blossom as planned, and so he cares for each plant individually to ensure they do.

He said traders would come to him from February 7 to get the trees, and though the demand for mai trees seems to be increasing this year, prices are expected to remain unchanged from last year.

According to the city Department of Agriculture and Environment, major flower villages such as Kim Dinh, Láng Lớn and Phước Long Thọ will be bustling from February 7 to 15, and farmers are likely to make good profits . — VNS