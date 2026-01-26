Lào Cai celebrates successful conclusion of National Party Congress with grand art programme

LÀO CAI — Lào Cai Province proudly hit the right note on Sunday with an art programme titled Proudly Marching Under the Glorious Party Flag, celebrating the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and marking the 96th anniversary of the Party’s founding (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2026).

The programme honoured the glorious Communist Party of Việt Nam, the late President Hồ Chí Minh and the aspirations of the people united in their determination to build a more prosperous and beautiful homeland.

It also emphasised the goal of transforming Lào Cai Province into a growth pole and a central hub for international economic trade, developing rapidly and sustainably with a focus on being 'green, harmonious, distinctive and happy.'

Spectacular performances were expertly staged with contributions from Meritorious Artist Viết Danh and nearly 1,200 amateur performers, blending traditional and modern elements.

The event created a breathtaking artistic atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on delegates and the residents of Lào Cai Province following the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNS