Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

HÀ NỘI — The Homeland Spring 2026 programme is set to take place from February 6–9 in Hà Nội and Ninh Bình, featuring a wide range of meaningful activities rich in national cultural identity and reflecting Việt Nam's vision and development aspirations in a new era.

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity, will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.

As part of the programme, the State President is expected to preside over a series of meaningful activities with the OVs, including an incense-offering ceremony at the Lý Thái Tổ Monument and the traditional carp-releasing ritual marking the Kitchen Gods Day. The delegation will also meet Party and State leaders, visit the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh, and lay wreaths at the Monument to Fallen Soldiers.

A highlight of the programme will be the Homeland Spring art exchange at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, where the State President will extend New Year greetings to the OVs and beat the ceremonial drum to officially open the Spring celebrations.

A representative of the Hà Nội People’s Committee said the art exchange is expected to welcome around 1,500 OV delegates, their relatives and domestic guests. Outstanding OV representatives will also engage in discussions with Hà Nội leaders, sharing development visions and aspirations and offering proposals to help remove bottlenecks and contribute to the capital’s growth.

The delegation will then travel to Ninh Bình province to explore its economic and cultural potential, visit the Hoa Lư Ancient Capital complex, and temples dedicated to Kings Đinh and Lê, revisiting historical traditions while admiring the province’s distinctive cultural heritage and scenic landscapes.

Kiên noted that, unlike previous years, the 2026 programme will be held concurrently in two localities, Hà Nội and Ninh Bình. This dual-location format, linking two destinations with deep cultural roots in a single journey, is a distinctive feature that reflects respect for historical values and confidence in Việt Nam's development potential in the new era. — VNA/VNS