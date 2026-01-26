Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

HÀ NỘI — Spring has arrived in brushstrokes at the Hà Nội Old Quarter, where an art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened at Hoàn Kiếm Lake, bringing seasonal colour and festive spirit to the heart of the capital.

The exhibition, organised by the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter Management Board, is a cultural highlight in the Vietnamese Tết – Old Quarter Tết 2026 series, a long-running programme aimed at preserving and promoting traditional cultural values while creating welcoming spring spaces for residents, said Ngô Thị Thùy Dương, Head of the Management Board.

She expressed particular admiration for the way artists recreated the beauty of the northwestern highlands, where plum and peach blossoms, peaceful rooftops and the image of the Bính Ngọ zodiac animal strolling across open grasslands come together in a harmonious symphony of colours, conveying messages of hope and a prosperous new beginning.

"With the mission of turning the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre into a hub for gathering and spreading artistic values, the exhibition not only honours the creativity of artists but also raises community awareness of cherishing the spiritual values of Tết," Dương added.

The exhibition presents a rich, multi-faceted perspective through the works of four artists, including Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, Đặng Thanh Dương, Nguyễn Quý Dương and Nguyễn Ngọc Phương.

Featuring nearly 100 paintings, each artwork opens a door to a distinct vision of spring. Together, they invite viewers on a journey through vibrant colour palettes, delicate emotional nuances and heartfelt wishes for peace and good fortune in the new year.

Artist Nguyễn Ngọc Bình shared that the exhibition brings together four artists of different generations and hometowns, working with diverse materials and artistic styles. While some works are bold and intense and others gentle and serene, all reflect a shared passion for creating beauty through brushstrokes and layered colours, celebrating the natural landscapes and people across Việt Nam.

The exhibition is open to the public until March 1 at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, 50 Đào Duy Từ Street, Hà Nội. — VNS