Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

January 27, 2026 - 10:51
In Đọi Tam village, Ninh Bình Province, drums are more than just instruments - they are a living heritage. Making each drum needs skill, patience and the pride of generations of artisans. Through this enduring craft, the timeless sound of Vietnamese culture continues to resonate.

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
Life & Style

Artists tell story of watercolour painting

The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
Life & Style

Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.
Life & Style

Mekong Delta tourism faces workforce retention challenge

Despite strong growth potential rooted in its river culture and green economy, the Mekong Delta’s tourism sector faces a persistent paradox: businesses can recruit workers with relative ease, but struggle to retain them amid low incomes, limited training and weak career prospects.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom