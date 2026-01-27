Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

In Đọi Tam village, Ninh Bình Province, drums are more than just instruments - they are a living heritage. Making each drum needs skill, patience and the pride of generations of artisans. Through this enduring craft, the timeless sound of Vietnamese culture continues to resonate.
At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.
The event created a breathtaking artistic atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on delegates and the residents of Lào Cai Province following the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress.
Cultural ties form an important basis for political dialogue both domestically and internationally. In this context, strengthening cultural diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy would help build a positive and sustainable image of Việt Nam on the global stage.
Việt Nam's tourism sector recorded strong growth in 2025, welcoming nearly 21.2 million international tourist arrivals. Asia remained the largest source market, accounting for 78.6 per cent of arrivals, with Southeast Asian countries and major Asian markets continuing to post robust growth.
Despite strong growth potential rooted in its river culture and green economy, the Mekong Delta’s tourism sector faces a persistent paradox: businesses can recruit workers with relative ease, but struggle to retain them amid low incomes, limited training and weak career prospects.