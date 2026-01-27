Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.