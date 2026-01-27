Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Cultural industries emerge as new growth driver

January 27, 2026 - 14:37
The Government rolled out the Cultural Development Strategy for 2021–2025 with a vision to 2030, the Strategy for Cultural Industry Development to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the National Assembly approved the National Target Programme on Cultural Development for 2025–2035. These moves signal an unequivocal commitment to positioning culture as a core driver of sustainable growth.
Vietnamese music has matured into a spearhead sector with export potential and tangible influence on cultural branding and music tourism. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

HÀ NỘI — The 2021–2025 period marked a turning point for Việt Nam's cultural industries as film, music, cultural tourism and video games surged into a new era of scale and sophistication, delivering billions of US dollars in revenue and while projecting a more confident, compelling vision of Vietnamese soft power to the world.

Economic impact and soft power gains

Over the past five years, Việt Nam's cultural industries have posted strong gains. According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s review for the 2021–2025 term, average annual production value averaged VNĐ1.059 quadrillion (US$4 billion). The number of cultural businesses expanded at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, while employment in the sector grew 7.4 per cent per year.

Cinema, in particular, staged a standout performance, moving beyond post-pandemic recovery into a phase of surging revenues and broader genre appeal. Domestic films shattered box-office records, with multiple titles surpassing VNĐ100 billion in ticket sales, including Mai, Detective Kiên: The Headless Horror, Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the dark), and Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked). Towering above them all was the revolutionary war epic Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), which amassed nearly VNĐ800 billion, the highest gross for a Vietnamese film to date, underscoring the commercial credibility of both state-backed and private productions. Elevated technical standards and refined storytelling brought local cinema closer to international benchmarks, transforming it into one of the country’s most competitive creative industries.

Vietnamese music, meanwhile, matured into a spearhead sector with export potential and tangible influence on cultural branding and music tourism. A professional ecosystem took shape around digital streaming and licensed platforms, shifting audiences decisively toward paid consumption. Reality hits such as Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye) and Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) defined contemporary tastes, blending heritage with modern flair while nurturing a new generation of versatile performers. Stadium-scale outdoor concerts, drawing tens of thousands of fans, showcased world-class event management and the growing spending power of domestic audiences.

This creative momentum was reinforced at policy level. The Government rolled out the Cultural Development Strategy for 2021–2025 with a vision to 2030, the Strategy for Cultural Industry Development to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the National Assembly approved the National Target Programme on Cultural Development for 2025–2035. These moves signal an unequivocal commitment to positioning culture as a core driver of sustainable growth.

Turning potential into “soft power”

Looking ahead, the draft Political Report of the 14th National Party Congress sets a clear course toward a new growth model, highlighting “cultural industries and heritage economy” and calling for an accelerated expansion of cultural industries and services to meet rising public demand.

Prof. Từ Thị Loan, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Community Cultural Development Association and former Acting Director General of the Việt Nam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, advocated for the creation of dedicated cultural industry hubs, creative clusters and cultural technology zones tailored to regional strengths and local identities. She also urged deeper integration of sci-tech and digital tools across content creation, marketing and distribution; wider domestic and international market access, stronger State facilitation of business-artist linkages, support for cultural start-ups, and branding of flagship products, from film, music, to fashion, handicrafts, cuisine, video games and digital content.

Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Director of the Centre for Cultural Industries and Contemporary Arts at the Việt Nam Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism, stressed the need to refine institutional and policy frameworks to better match real-world conditions and sector potential. The State should lead by investing in infrastructure, funding creative activities, bolstering intellectual property protection and pooling resources for broader cultural advancement. — VNA/VNS

culture film cinema entertainment leisure

Life & Style

Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

In Đọi Tam village, Ninh Bình Province, drums are more than just instruments - they are a living heritage. Making each drum needs skill, patience and the pride of generations of artisans. Through this enduring craft, the timeless sound of Vietnamese culture continues to resonate.
Life & Style

Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
Life & Style

Artists tell story of watercolour painting

The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
Life & Style

Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.

