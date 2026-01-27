Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Dossier finalised to seek UNESCO recognition of Óc Eo – Ba Thê archaeological site

January 27, 2026 - 14:37
The Óc Eo Civilisation, which flourished in southern Việt Nam from the 1st to the 7th centuries, was first discovered in 1942 by French archaeologist Louis Malleret through artefacts unearthed in Ba Thê Mountain area, now part of Óc Eo Commune.
An excavation site of the Óc Eo – Ba Thê special national relic site in An Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính has approved the submission of the scientific dossier on the Óc Eo – Ba Thê archaeological site in southern An Giang province to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for consideration and inclusion on the world heritage list.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism was authorised to thoroughly review, finalise, and sign the dossier before submitting it to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, ensuring compliance with quality standards and deadlines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO will collaborate with relevant agencies to carry out necessary procedures for submitting the dossier to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre before January 30, 2026, in accordance with the 1972 World Heritage Convention and Việt Nam's cultural heritage law.

They will bring into play Việt Nam's role within UNESCO governance mechanisms and actively support the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People’s Committee of An Giang province, and related agencies in implementing measures to garner international consensus in favour of the Óc Eo – Ba Thê recognition.

The An Giang People’s Committee will review and take full responsibility for the content, data, and accuracy of the scientific dossier. It is also tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to support UNESCO’s evaluation and recognition of the site and promptly report any matters beyond its authority.

The special national relic, representing the ancient Óc Eo Civilisation, spans 433.1 hectares in Óc Eo Commune. The civilisation, which flourished in southern Việt Nam from the 1st to the 7th centuries, was first discovered in 1942 by French archaeologist Louis Malleret through artefacts unearthed in Ba Thê Mountain area, now part of Óc Eo Commune.

Currently, An Giang is home to more than 80 Óc Eo relic sites. Among them, Óc Eo – Ba Thê stands out as a key location as it is believed to once serve as a bustling urban centre, port city, and major economic and cultural hub of the ancient Kingdom of Phù Nam. It was recognised as a special national relic site in 2012.

In October 2021, the Prime Minister approved the submission of a brief report to UNESCO, proposing the site for inclusion in the tentative list of world heritage sites.

On January 4, 2022, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre officially added the Óc Eo – Ba Thê site to its tentative list for world heritage nominations. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Đọi Tam - a thousand years of rhythm

In Đọi Tam village, Ninh Bình Province, drums are more than just instruments - they are a living heritage. Making each drum needs skill, patience and the pride of generations of artisans. Through this enduring craft, the timeless sound of Vietnamese culture continues to resonate.
Life & Style

Homeland Spring 2026 underscores unity and aspirations of OVs

At a press briefing on January 26, Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said the 2026 edition, themed “Việt Nam's Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” will be the longest-running Homeland Spring programme in recent years. The event is expected to convey a strong message of great national unity, reaffirming that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation and has consistently accompanied the homeland’s development.
Life & Style

Artists tell story of watercolour painting

The exhibition brings together nine artists, including the sole female participant, Nguyễn Thu Hà. From diverse artistic journeys, backgrounds and creative concerns, they converge through a shared passion for watercolour and a sustained commitment to artistic exploration.
Life & Style

Art exhibition welcomes Tết in Hà Nội’s old quarter

An art exhibition titled Welcoming Spring Bính Ngọ 2026 has opened in Hà Nội, bringing vibrant colours and festive spirit to the heart of the capital. Featuring nearly 100 paintings by four Vietnamese artists, the exhibition celebrates traditional Tết values, renewal and hopes for a peaceful new year.

