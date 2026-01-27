HCM City launches photography street

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched an open-air photography exhibition space to create a new cultural and artistic spot in the central area.

The space, called HCM City Photography Street, is located on Đồng Khởi Street and Chi Lăng Park in Sài Gòn Ward, and displays fine art photography works and journalism photos.

Addressing the street’s opening ceremony on Sunday, Trần Thế Thuận, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, said that the photography street is a significant mark of creativity, contributing to improving the city’s public image and creating a modern space for cultural and artistic experiences compatible with the city's stature and position in the new era.

Thuận added that Đồng Khởi is a cultural route of the city, connecting major attractions and landmarks such as the Opera House, the Central Post Office, the HCM City Book Street, administrative agencies, and central parks, so that the photography street aims to enhance the cultural and artistic value of the route and become an attraction in downtown.

The city hosts two exhibitions at the photography street.

The exhibition titled Under the Party's Flag – Vibrant City Named after President Hồ Chí Minh at Chi Lăng Park and Đồng Khởi – Nguyễn Du route showcases 88 works to highlight the city’s achievements in politics, economy, culture, society and national defence.

The display also features images of celebrating the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the first Congress of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The exhibition on Đồng Khởi - Lý Tự Trọng route presents 40 photos reflecting the theme of building HCM City into a civilised, modern, creative, dynamic, and integrated city.

Lê Hoài Trung, Chairman of the city Photography Association, said the association will collaborate with the department and relevant agencies to organise more exhibitions, and creative and exchange activities at the photography street in the future, contributing to bringing photography close to the public, improving spiritual life and promoting the city’s images.

Apart from the photography street, the city opens a digital exhibition house on Đồng Khởi Street, using artificial intelligence, multimedia screening, and digital interaction to introduce its history, heritage and art. — VNS