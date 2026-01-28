Floating flower fair to welcome Tết holiday

HCM CITY — HCM City will host the floating flower festival, one of the city’s most-visited attractions in Tết (Lunar New Year), from February 2-15 (or December 15-28 of the lunar calendar) to welcome the Year of the Horse.

The Trên Bến Dưới Thuyền (On the Wharf - In the Boat) fair, located at Bình Đông Wharf in Phú Định Ward, will feature interesting cultural and tourism activities to entertain local and foreign visitors during the Tết holiday.

The spring market will feature stalls and boats showcasing a variety of flowers, ornamental trees and fruits from provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta and other regions of the country.

The festival will present performances of tài tử music, a traditional music form of the South, on boats along Tàu Hủ canal, and a lion dragon dance, which will be held every night from February 12-15.

In addition, a flower street and a calligraphy market will be set up from February 12-19.

The street will have miniature landscapes arranged by flowers, depicting different themes of the colours of spring, and Tết at the Bình Đông Wharf in the past.

Visitors can get calligraphy works from ông đồ (calligraphy artisans) in hopes of having a prosperous and happy new year.

They will also have an opportunity to learn how to make traditional dishes for Tết, such as bánh tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) and mứt Tết (candied fruits) at the festival.

Many competitions on flower arrangement, photography and calligraphy will be held as well.

The floating flower market at Bình Đông Wharf has been a familiar destination for city residents during Tết since 1975. It attracts sellers from Mekong Delta provinces who sell fruit and flowers for local people to prepare for the most important holiday in Việt Nam.

The Trên Bến Dưới Thuyền fair is organised by the city Department of Culture and Sports, and Tourism, and the Phú Định Ward’s People’s Committee, to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional Tết in the city.

The fair has been recognised as one of HCM City’s annual signature festivities since 2021. — VNS