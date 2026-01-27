Exhibition on Nguyễn Thị Bình, Paris Peace Accords signatory, opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — An exhibition on Madam Nguyễn Thị Bình, a former vice president of Việt Nam and head of the negotiating delegation at the Paris peace talks (1968–1973), is on display at HCM City’s War Remnants Museum to mark the 53rd anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords on January 27, 1973.

Organised by the HCM City Peace and Development Foundation and the museum, the event pays tribute to her diplomatic acumen, and seeks to inspire the nation's youth in a new era.

Nguyễn Thị Bình, also known as Madam Bình, said through a recorded video that the exhibition is not just about her, but is meant to help young people better understand past generations who lived through war with a strong desire for peace and independence.

In the current new era women must believe in themselves, value historical lessons and contribute all they could to national development, she said.

The exhibition features a display on Bình and other women involved in the resistance against US imperialism.

The first section introduces her life. She was the granddaughter of patriot Phan Châu Trinh and grew up in a family devoted to national liberation.

Another section recreates key moments from the Paris peace talks between 1968 and 1973.

It also displays two áo dài, the traditional tunic, that she wore during the signing in Paris.

The final section highlights her contributions to education, diplomacy, healthcare, and social work, and her role in founding and leading peace and education funds.

The exhibition uses VR technology to offer visitors an immersive journey into Bình’s diplomatic career.

According to Tôn Nữ Thị Ninh, chairwoman of the HCM City Peace and Development Foundation, the exhibition is a meaningful cultural and educational activity that honours Bình.

She said Bình’s voice on the global diplomatic stage in the 1960s and 1970s strongly inspired later generations, especially women, to follow in her footsteps.

Etienne Ranaivoson, the French consul general in HCM City, said the exhibition enabled him to learn more about Bình and Vietnamese women’s role in the struggle for peace.

He said Bình played an important role in Việt Nam-France relations.

"History is the key to opening the future."

The exhibition will run until April 30, the day marking the liberation of South Việt Nam and national reunification.

Bình was born in 1927 in Đồng Tháp Province. She served as Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam from 1969 to 1976. — VNS