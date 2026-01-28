New clues to Kính Thiên Palace

HCM City will host the floating flower festival, one of the city’s most-visited attractions in Tết (Lunar New Year), from February 2-15 (or December 15-28 of the lunar calendar) to welcome the Year of the Horse.
Việt Nam Culture Day was designated recently, adding one more day to national holiday calendar. The decision was set out in the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.
An exhibition on Madam Nguyễn Thị Bình, a former vice president of Việt Nam with many important diplomatic contributions to the country's peace and independence, is on display at HCM City’s War Remnants Museum.