Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cultural exchange strengthens friendship between Hồ Chí Minh City, Liverpool

January 29, 2026 - 11:50
Hồ Chí Minh City and Liverpool shared notable similarities as creative and people-centred urban centres where tradition and modernity coexist, and where historical heritage goes hand in hand with aspirations for future development, he said, affirming that the signing of the MoU was seen as a reflection of political trust, consensus and determination to build a model of local-level cooperation betw
An art performance at the cultural exchange event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — A Liverpool cultural festival was held at the Youth Culture House in HCM City on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the partnership between the Vietnamese and British cities.

Organised by the Liverpool City Region, the British Consulate General in HCM City, and the British Council, it sought to showcase Liverpool's culture. There were various activities in three different zones, including a VR exploration of Liverpool, a digital exhibition showcasing both cities, and a VR football game. 

The highlight was a musical performance on January 28 featuring outstanding performances from both nations, including songs by the 1960s UK band The Beatles performed by the HCM City Symphony Orchestra.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, deputy chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said the UK is one of the city's important partners in many areas, ranging from healthcare and finance to culture and transportation. 

Agreements such as the UKVFTA and the CPTPP have created strong momentum for growing bilateral economic relations in recent years, he said. He believed that the partnership would thrive, contributing to the Việt Nam - UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Alexandra Smith, the British consul general in the city, said: “The … partnership … marks the first time a UK City Region has established a formal city partnership with a Vietnamese city. 

“It is a bold, pioneering step that reflects the highest ambitions of the UK-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level of diplomatic relations.”

Harry Doyle, Liverpool councillor and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said: “We are proud to stand alongside HCM City as a partner in health, wellbeing and culture, and we are looking forward to working together to bring joint benefits to the people in both of our communities. 

“The relationship between Liverpool and HCM City is not just about individual projects, it is about a long-term partnership of equals.” — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City to host Tết book fair in new locations

The Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, one of the most popular attractions in HCM City during the most special holiday of the year, will be held in the city's downtown and new locations in Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu Wards from February 15-22, or December 28 to January 6 of the lunar calendar.
Life & Style

New clues to Kính Thiên Palace

Recent excavations at the Thăng Long Royal Citadel have uncovered key architectural remains and cultural layers, offering vital clues for the future restoration of the historic Kính Thiên Palace.
Life & Style

Vietnamese-Belgian documentary to be screened in Brussels

By taking part in the seventh “En ville !” documentary film festival in Brussels, Hair, Paper, Water not only continues the international journey of a highly regarded Vietnamese film, but also helps bring closer to European audiences the people, culture and daily life of Việt Nam's ethnic minority communities.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom