Cultural exchange strengthens friendship between Hồ Chí Minh City, Liverpool

HCM CITY — A Liverpool cultural festival was held at the Youth Culture House in HCM City on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the partnership between the Vietnamese and British cities.

Organised by the Liverpool City Region, the British Consulate General in HCM City, and the British Council, it sought to showcase Liverpool's culture. There were various activities in three different zones, including a VR exploration of Liverpool, a digital exhibition showcasing both cities, and a VR football game.

The highlight was a musical performance on January 28 featuring outstanding performances from both nations, including songs by the 1960s UK band The Beatles performed by the HCM City Symphony Orchestra.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, deputy chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said the UK is one of the city's important partners in many areas, ranging from healthcare and finance to culture and transportation.

Agreements such as the UKVFTA and the CPTPP have created strong momentum for growing bilateral economic relations in recent years, he said. He believed that the partnership would thrive, contributing to the Việt Nam - UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Alexandra Smith, the British consul general in the city, said: “The … partnership … marks the first time a UK City Region has established a formal city partnership with a Vietnamese city.

“It is a bold, pioneering step that reflects the highest ambitions of the UK-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level of diplomatic relations.”

Harry Doyle, Liverpool councillor and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said: “We are proud to stand alongside HCM City as a partner in health, wellbeing and culture, and we are looking forward to working together to bring joint benefits to the people in both of our communities.

“The relationship between Liverpool and HCM City is not just about individual projects, it is about a long-term partnership of equals.” — VNS