Photo exhibition celebrates 14th National Party Congress, Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition titled Celebrating the Party, the Spring, and the Success of the 14th National Party Congress opened on January 28 at the 29 Hàng Bài Exhibition Hall in Hà Nội.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the event, organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Standing Deputy Minister Lâm Thị Phương Thanh, stated that the 100 featured works capture the vibrant beauty of Việt Nam's landscapes, people, and traditional festivals. More importantly, they chronicle a nation rising with renewed vigour under the Party’s leadership, embodying the collective aspiration for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam.

Thanh highlighted that the collection serves as a visual diary of 2025’s historic milestones. These include the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and the pivotal moments of the 14th National Party Congress.

Looking back on a year full of cultural highlights, she pointed out that in 2025, Việt Nam's tourism boomed at a world-leading rate, welcoming over 20 million international visitors and 130 million domestic travellers. Notably, UNESCO added four more Vietnamese heritage sites to its list, while the country’s athletes shone at the 33rd SEA Games.

The exhibition provides a space for citizens and international visitors to reflect on Việt Nam's transformative journey. The event remains open to the public until February 26. — VNA/VNS