Tết 2026 sends positive signals, setting the pace for tourism growth

HÀ NỘI — Announced well in advance, the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026 holiday is providing a clear boost to the tourism market, with early signs of strong momentum in both domestic and outbound travel laying the groundwork for growth throughout the year.

Domestic tourism is showing a marked shift towards greater traveller autonomy, as visitors increasingly design their own itineraries, choose flexible travel periods and prioritise bundled air–hotel packages that match individual needs. A number of outbound tours have already sold out, reinforcing positive early-year signals for sustained tourism growth in 2026.

Around three weeks ahead of Tết, the domestic travel market has become noticeably more vibrant. Data from online searches and social media platforms point to a sharp rise in interest, particularly in destinations offering pleasant weather, well-developed tourism infrastructure and family-friendly appeal. In the lead-up to the holiday, Phú Quốc topped search rankings, followed by Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, HCM City and Đà Lạt. Notably, Côn Đảo has emerged as a destination drawing increased attention this year, thanks to its tranquil setting and rich cultural and spiritual values.

During the Tết holiday, familiar destinations such as Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Phan Thiết, Sa Pa, Mộc Châu and Hạ Long Bay are expected to continue attracting large numbers of visitors. After Tết, travel demand is forecast to shift towards lighter, experience-oriented trips with a stronger cultural and spiritual focus.

According to Phạm Thị Ánh Nguyệt, Director of SeA Travel, current domestic travel trends clearly reflect more proactive planning by travellers, with itineraries tailored to personal preferences and timing. Many package tours, she noted, have been fully booked well ahead of the holiday.

Nguyễn Văn Tứ, Sales Director of Hava Travel’s Hà Nội branch, said tours along the Hà Nội – Ninh Bình – Hạ Long – Sa Pa route, lasting three to five days and priced at around VNĐ3.5–5.5 million (US$134–211) per person, are among the most popular choices. Meanwhile, land-only tours to Đà Nẵng – Huế - Hội An, lasting four days and three nights and costing about VNĐ4 million per person, have also recorded stable demand due to their compact itineraries and reasonable pricing.

A representative of Vietluxtour reported that demand for Lunar New Year travel in 2026 has risen by approximately 15–20 per cent year-on-year. However, growth has not been “overheated” in terms of volume, instead shifting towards improved quality. The company’s air tours to Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng have already been fully booked, with limited availability remaining for overland tours to Đà Lạt, Phan Thiết, Nha Trang and destinations in the Mekong Delta.

Feedback from travel companies indicated that the domestic tourism market during the Lunar New Year 2026 is not only buoyant in demand, but also characterised by a clear change in consumer behaviour, as travellers increasingly plan ahead and place greater emphasis on suitable experiences and service quality.

The long holiday has also fuelled strong demand for outbound travel within Asia, with China standing out thanks to its diverse destinations, flexible itineraries and competitive costs. In the more affordable segment, short trips to Nanning – Guilin – Yangshuo, lasting two to four days and priced between VNĐ3.5–7 million per person, are proving popular among individual travellers and families seeking a light holiday combined with spring excursions. Mid- and high-end segments, meanwhile, are focusing on direct-flight tours with longer itineraries and all-inclusive services.

Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) remain among the top choices for Vietnamese travellers during Tết 2026. Travel firms noted that group visa procedures for China, Japan and the RoK have become relatively convenient and affordable, with high approval rates. Coupled with favourable exchange rates, these factors are encouraging travellers to opt for itineraries that combine sightseeing, shopping and culinary experiences, enhancing overall trip value.

Meanwhile, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia continue to be popular options thanks to visa-free entry, short travel distances, frequent flights and compact tour durations.— VNA/VNS