Home Life & Style

Traditional and western musicians perform together

January 29, 2026 - 11:53
Ca trù artists will perform together western musicians at a concert tonight in Hà Nội. —  Photo courtesy of Schubert in a Mug

HÀ NỘI — A concert will take place to mark the fifth anniversary of the classical music project Schubert in a Mug (SiaM) at VNU University of Science on January 29 and 30.

It will debut with entirely new compositions inspired by ca trù (ceremonial singing) and chèo (traditional opera) – two musical lineages deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the northern Delta.

Ca trù is a traditional and unique art form in the north of Việt Nam. It holds significance in many rituals, belief practices, literature and other traditions that embodied the spiritual and philosophical system of the Vietnamese people. 

In 2009, ca trù was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of urgent protection.

Vietnamese traditional ca trù and chèo characterised by the freedom, microtones and improvisation will converse with, and naturally intertwine with western classical music creating resonances that are both fresh and deeply imbued with the indigenous spirit.

The compositions will be performed by traditional artists and western instrument players. The concert is a back to the roots after years of of navigating the vast landscapes of western classical music across various eras and cultures.

Established in 2020, Schubert in a Mug consists of a series of small to medium-sized ensemble performances combined with conversation. It aims to create a space where artists and audiences can share their love, curiosity, and stories about classical music in the most natural and intimate way. — VNS

