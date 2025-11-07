Hà Nội launches digital booths to promote e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has rolled out a breakthrough digital economy initiative titled “Digital Booths – Elevating the Capital’s Merchants”, aiming to raise the share of the digital economy in the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) to 30 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030.

Under the programme, Hà Nội will open an online store showcasing Hà Nội's products on the e-commerce platform Shopee. It will introduce digital tools such as electronic signatures, e-contracts, e-invoices and product traceability systems for local producers and businesses participating in the booth.

The municipal Department of Science and Technology has been assigned to work with Shopee to survey One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and other goods produced by local enterprises currently available on the platform.

The department will design and launch the “Hanoi Capital Products Booth” on Shopee’s website, mobile, and app versions, while connecting local digital technology firms to provide digital transformation solutions for participating producers and businesses.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will coordinate with local administrations to identify OCOP producers interested in joining the programme, ensuring their products meet standards of origin, quality, and food safety.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism will encourage local tourism enterprises to introduce travel services and signature Hà Nội products through the online booth, helping visitors easily explore and purchase authentic goods.

The city’s Tax Department will guide participants in fulfilling tax declaration and payment obligations when doing business on e-commerce platforms and promote the use of e-tax and e-invoice systems.

Commune- and ward-level People’s Committees will select qualified local producers and encourage traditional businesses to shift towards digital models, ensuring proper oversight of product quality and origin.

By 2025, Hà Nội targets over 60 per cent of products in each OCOP group (excluding fresh and semi-processed agricultural or aquatic items) available on the “Hanoi Capital Products Booth.”

By 2030, 100 per cent of participating businesses are expected to adopt digital solutions and receive support in brand registration, geographical indication, and intellectual property protection, contributing to a dynamic and sustainable digital economy. — VNA/VNS