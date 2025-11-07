Italy, Đà Nẵng bolster cooperation and investment

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 40 Italian companies in key sectors including lifestyle, interior design, energy, electricity and water technologies, machinery, equipment and construction, food and beverage, education and services are on display at the first ever ‘Italian Days in Đà Nẵng 2025' and the ‘Italian Expo’ at APEC Park.

The event, a multi-sector exhibition showcasing Italian technology and products, combined with trade promotion, investment and cultural exchange, was organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) and Prometeo Group as part of positive moves in cooperation and investment between Đà Nẵng and Italian partners.

The Italian Expo event also served as a cultural and commercial centre, seamlessly linking product and technology showcases, B2B matching and sectoral workshop series.

It featured Italian cultural, culinary and musical performances as well as a photo exhibition celebrating solidarity between Việt Nam and Italy, creating a lively space for cultural exchange and business cooperation between the two nations.

Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Della Seta said: “Beyond trade, this is a celebration of shared values. Both Italians and Vietnamese cherish beauty, quality and authenticity, whether in craftsmanship, cuisine, design or lifestyle.

ICHAM Chairman Michele D’Ercole said that the decision to host the Italian Expo in Đà Nẵng was a deliberate and strategic choice.

He said Đà Nẵng is not only a beautiful and fast-growing coastal urban hub, but it is also a key strategic gateway to central Việt Nam.

The Italy-Đà Nẵng Cooperation Forum included in the event focused on four main pillars of collaboration between Italian regions and the city: education, culture, people-to-people diplomacy and economic cooperation.

ICHAM, in collaboration with the Đà Nẵng Young Entrepreneurs Association, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and innovation between Italian and Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to promote the city to businesses and investment projects in the Italian market.

Last year, the City of Genoa (Italy) and Đà Nẵng signed an MoU on cooperation and friendship to expand opportunities in trade, investment, tourism and education.

The Italian Days in Đà Nẵng and Italian Expo Đà Nẵng, which is open to the public for free, will close on November 8. — VNS