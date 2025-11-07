Bắc Ninh hosts investment promotion policy dialogue with Asian partners

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of the northern province of Bắc Ninh, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, held a policy dialogue on investment promotion with Asian partners on Friday.

Vũ Văn Chung, deputy director of the agency, said Asian countries remain Việt Nam’s largest investment partners, with more than 35,600 valid projects and total registered capital of US$402 billion, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total FDI inflows into the country.

Most Asian investment projects focus on manufacturing and processing (66.7 per cent), real estate business (12.4 per cent), and electricity, gas, and water production and distribution (8.6 per cent).

Chung noted that Việt Nam is well-prepared to welcome a new wave of investment, focusing on key solutions such as institutional reform, development of high-quality human resources, comprehensive infrastructure investment, green energy assurance, digital transformation, and strengthening coordination between local authorities and investors.

Located strategically within the Hà Nội capital region, with well-developed infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a dynamic administration, Bắc Ninh is fully positioned to become a hub for next-generation FDI from Northeast Asia.

Ngô Tân Phượng, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province currently hosts over 3,300 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of more than $46 billion. Bắc Ninh prioritises high-tech, clean and environmentally friendly industrial projects that deliver high added value, foster supply chain linkages and maintain long-term commitments to the province.

Sharing insights on emerging investment trends from Northeast Asia and ASEAN, Lê Quang Tuấn, assistant to the Chief Representative and Head of the Economic Section at the Vietnam Economic – Culture Office in Taipei – Taiwan (China), highlighted that investors are choosing Việt Nam for its political stability, open FDI policies, competitive labour costs, young workforce, improving industrial skills and rapidly developing logistics and industrial infrastructure, particularly in Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng and Hưng Yên.

He also noted that the Vietnamese Government’s strategic focus on semiconductor development through 2030 presents significant opportunities.

Hagiwara Ryotaro, head of research at the Hanoi Office of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), affirmed that Việt Nam remains the most attractive investment destination for Japanese enterprises in Southeast Asia.

In Bắc Ninh alone, Japanese firms have implemented 133 projects with combined investment of more than $2.1 billion, shifting from traditional manufacturing to high-tech and green energy sectors.

A recent JETRO survey found that 56 per cent of Japanese firms operating in Việt Nam plan to expand their business – the highest rate in Southeast Asia. Việt Nam continues to be highly valued for its market size, growth potential, and socio-political stability. — VNA/VNS