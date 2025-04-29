Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam News and Law's tank model promotion for Reunification Day sparks rush

April 29, 2025 - 14:17
Queues formed as early as 7am, with people braving hot weather to secure a copy.
A reader in HCM City holds a copy of the Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Eager crowds lined up on Tuesday to buy Việt Nam's only English-language daily print newspaper, Việt Nam News and Law, for a cut-out-and-keep model of a historic tank made as a promotion ahead of Việt Nam's Reunification Day on April 30.

The easy-to-make model is of the tank that famously crashed through the gates of Sài Gòn's Independence Palace half a century ago.

Queues formed as early as 7am, with people braving hot weather to secure a copy. Within the first two hours, 1,000 copies were sold.

Due to high demand, many readers who arrived later have to register to purchase the Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VMS Photo

Tank No.390 became a symbol of victory and national reunification after smashing the gates of the presidential palace, now the Reunification Palace, on April 30, 1975.

"My friends and I came here at 7am to wait," Lê Hồ Vy said after buying five copies. "Although we had to queue, we feel happy and proud to touch a part of our national history. It makes us value peace and freedom even more."

In HCM City, the paper printed an additional 3,000 copies to meet the demand. — VNS

The Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VNS Photo
The model was used as an informational tool in a classroom in Ngô Sỹ Liên School, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Ly
Long queue for the much anticipated Tank No.390 model as addon for Việt Nam News paper. — VNS Photo Trương VỊ
Long queue of young people wait in line to buy the special edition of Việt Nam News at the HCM City branch office of Vietnam News Agency on April 29 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo
Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day April 30





Society

Quiet life of a former tank driver

The resistance war against America ended 50 years ago. Tank driver Trần Bình Yên has lived peacefully on his farm in Hà Nam Province, about 65km south of Hà Nội, like thousands of other soldiers who served. He still clearly remembers many moments from that intense period. Let’s visit him with Việt Nam News' reporters!
Society

Southern region revamps tourism products, services to attract visitors

Provinces and cities in the southern region are stepping up efforts to develop innovative tourism products and elevate service quality in order to contribute to the country’s 2025 tourism and service growth goals and meet economic development demands in the nation’s new era called the “Era of the Nation's Rise”.
Society

When no odds were too great for the Sài Gòn Special Forces

More than half a century after the 1968 General Offensive and Uprising, the memories of fierce battles and life-threatening covert missions remain vivid for the former soldiers of the Sài Gòn Special Forces, who helped write a heroic chapter in the nation's efforts to reunify.

