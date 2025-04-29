Việt Nam News and Law's tank model promotion for Reunification Day sparks rush

HÀ NỘI — Eager crowds lined up on Tuesday to buy Việt Nam's only English-language daily print newspaper, Việt Nam News and Law, for a cut-out-and-keep model of a historic tank made as a promotion ahead of Việt Nam's Reunification Day on April 30.

The easy-to-make model is of the tank that famously crashed through the gates of Sài Gòn's Independence Palace half a century ago.

Queues formed as early as 7am, with people braving hot weather to secure a copy. Within the first two hours, 1,000 copies were sold.

Tank No.390 became a symbol of victory and national reunification after smashing the gates of the presidential palace, now the Reunification Palace, on April 30, 1975.

"My friends and I came here at 7am to wait," Lê Hồ Vy said after buying five copies. "Although we had to queue, we feel happy and proud to touch a part of our national history. It makes us value peace and freedom even more."

In HCM City, the paper printed an additional 3,000 copies to meet the demand. — VNS