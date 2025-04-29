Việt Nam News and Law's tank model promotion for Reunification Day sparks rush

|A reader in HCM City holds a copy of the Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Eager crowds lined up on Tuesday to buy Việt Nam's only English-language daily print newspaper, Việt Nam News and Law, for a cut-out-and-keep model of a historic tank made as a promotion ahead of Việt Nam's Reunification Day on April 30.
The easy-to-make model is of the tank that famously crashed through the gates of Sài Gòn's Independence Palace half a century ago.
Queues formed as early as 7am, with people braving hot weather to secure a copy. Within the first two hours, 1,000 copies were sold.
|Due to high demand, many readers who arrived later have to register to purchase the Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VMS Photo
Tank No.390 became a symbol of victory and national reunification after smashing the gates of the presidential palace, now the Reunification Palace, on April 30, 1975.
"My friends and I came here at 7am to wait," Lê Hồ Vy said after buying five copies. "Although we had to queue, we feel happy and proud to touch a part of our national history. It makes us value peace and freedom even more."
In HCM City, the paper printed an additional 3,000 copies to meet the demand. — VNS
|The Tank 390 paper model. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The model was used as an informational tool in a classroom in Ngô Sỹ Liên School, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Ly
|Long queue for the much anticipated Tank No.390 model as addon for Việt Nam News paper. — VNS Photo Trương VỊ
|Long queue of young people wait in line to buy the special edition of Việt Nam News at the HCM City branch office of Vietnam News Agency on April 29 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo