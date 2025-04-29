Writing history in the midst of gunfire

Fifty years have passed since the end of the American War in Việt Nam, yet retired journalists from the Vietnam News Agency still vividly remember each battle where they captured historical photos. Let’s meet these brave journalists who wrote history in the midst of gunfire!
A total of three men have jumped to their deaths from the seventh floor of Vạn Hạnh Mall, one 32-year-old from Khánh Hoà Province on March 9, one 15-year-old from District 3, HCM City, on March 17 night, and just last week, on April 26, a 22-year-old from Bình Thuận Province.
A scientific forum held in HCM City on April 27 announced a pioneering preventive method to help prevent lower respiratory tract infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus in high-risk children, including premature infants, children with bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and those with congenital heart disease.
The resistance war against America ended 50 years ago. Tank driver Trần Bình Yên has lived peacefully on his farm in Hà Nam Province, about 65km south of Hà Nội, like thousands of other soldiers who served. He still clearly remembers many moments from that intense period. Let’s visit him with Việt Nam News' reporters!
A group of FPT University HCM City students has been carrying out a project to raise money for gifts as well as awareness of equality on the right to education for disadvantaged Khmer children in remote regions within the Mekong Delta.
Provinces and cities in the southern region are stepping up efforts to develop innovative tourism products and elevate service quality in order to contribute to the country’s 2025 tourism and service growth goals and meet economic development demands in the nation’s new era called the “Era of the Nation's Rise”.
Fifty years after reunification, the legend of the Sài Gòn Special Forces lives on as a proud part of Việt Nam’s history, remembered not only in books but also at historical sites around HCM City today.
More than half a century after the 1968 General Offensive and Uprising, the memories of fierce battles and life-threatening covert missions remain vivid for the former soldiers of the Sài Gòn Special Forces, who helped write a heroic chapter in the nation's efforts to reunify.