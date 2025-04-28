Coast Guard seizes 70,000 litres of smuggled diesel

BÀ RỊA VŨNG TÀU — The Coast Guard has seized 70,000 litres of contraband diesel from a wooden fishing boat off the coast of Côn Đảo Island in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, Political Commissar of the Đồng Nai Province-based Coast Guard Intelligence Division No 2, on April 27, said the division is implementing its emulation campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh.

At 3:20am on April 26, the division’s patrol team discovered the fishing boat LA-99096-TS registered in Long An Province about 70 nautical miles east-northeast of Côn Đảo Island, and found oil of unknown origin.

On board were its captain, Nguyễn Văn Trí and five crew members.

Trí failed to furnish documents to prove the origin of the oil, and none of the crew members had the certification required to be a sailor.

At around 8am on April 27, the patrol team in collaboration with the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command brought the the boat ashore, and handed the cases over to the command’s Squadron No 301 in Vũng Tàu City for further investigation.

The Coast Guard Intelligence Division No 2 is tasked with monitoring the sea from the south-central province of Phú Yên to the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang Province, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

The division is also assigned to directly detect and combat violations of law, such as national security crimes, smuggling, and trade fraud at sea. — VNS