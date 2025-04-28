Southern region revamps tourism products, services to attract visitors

HCM CITY — Provinces and cities in the southern region are stepping up efforts to develop innovative tourism products and elevate service quality in order to contribute to the country’s 2025 tourism and service growth goals and meet economic development demands in the nation’s new era called the “Era of the Nation's Rise”.

The localities are leveraging their unique strengths and promoting regional attractions, particularly during peak travel periods such as the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025), and the summer tourism season.

Southern provinces are focusing on enriching tourist experiences with diverse programmes and products deeply rooted in local ecology, culture and history.

In HCM City, a tourism programme design competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification has led to the launch of captivating tours reflecting the city’s heroic history and cultural legacy.

These include themed journeys such as ‘From Mậu Thân to the Victorious Spring’, ‘50-Year Train: A Cultural Connection Journey’, ‘Sài Gòn: Special Forces and Legendary Hideouts’, ‘Legends of Sác Forest Heroes’, and ‘Slow Living – Listening to History.’

Côn Đảo Island off Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province has become a sought-after destination for holidaymakers, especially during April’s commemorative events.

Võ Thị Vân, director of the Côn Đảo Island District’s Centre for Culture, Information, Sports and Tourism, said Côn Đảo attracts both domestic and international tourists thanks to its pristine landscapes, turquoise beaches, and historic spiritual landmarks.

In the first quarter of the year alone, the island welcomed over 146,500 visitors, with more than 69,000 arrivals in March.

The centre has upgraded its 360-degree digital map (condao.com.vn), adding more sites like Đầm Tre, Hòn Tài, Hòn Trứng, Hòn Tre Lớn and Phú Sơn Prison, to enhance the visitor experience.

The map offers Vietnamese narration with English subtitles and integrates Google Maps and virtual reality (VR) imagery to offer immersive and lifelike previews.

Many tour packages have also been introduced, such as Back to Nature featuring Côn Đảo National Park, Hòn Bảy Cạnh, Đầm Trấu Beach, and sea turtle release activities; Return to the Roots, including visits to Côn Đảo Prison, Hàng Dương Cemetery, and Côn Đảo Museum; and Spiritual Retreats featuring Vân Sơn Pagoda and Phi Yến Temple tied to local folklore.

Boosting tourism promotion, expanding the market

Local governments and tourism businesses are intensifying promotional efforts to expand markets and attract a broader range of tourists.

According to the HCM City Tourism Promotion Centre, the city continues to promote a variety of themed tours for major national holidays.

Key experiences include District 1 – The Colours of Night, Sài Gòn River sightseeing from a river bus, and community-based tourism in Thiềng Liềng Island in Cần Giờ District. River tourism connecting HCM City with the Mekong Delta is also being emphasised, following the recognition of 50 top tourism sites in the region at the end of 2024.

In Tây Ninh Province, the local tourism association has launched incentive programmes for its members, including discounted service packages and enhanced experiential activities. These initiatives leverage the province’s rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage, culinary highlights, and eco-agricultural tourism potential.

Anticipating a surge of domestic and international visitors during the UN Day of Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8 at Bà Đen Mountain, Tây Ninh is stepping up promotion of its cultural and historical attractions to showcase the broader southeastern region.

Trần Việt Phường, chairman of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, said regional tourism leaders participated in a promotion conference in China in March, introducing signature products such as river-life experiences, ecotourism, cultural heritage tours, and island retreats.

Chinese travel companies expressed interest in deeper collaboration and culturally immersive experiences tailored to traveler demands.

Saigontourist Group emphasised its commitment to global tourism promotion.

In March, the group partnered with Vietnam Airlines to co-host a joint booth at ITB Berlin 2025 - the world’s leading travel trade show in Germany, enhancing international connectivity.

The two entities also signed a cooperation agreement to boost tourism exchanges between Việt Nam and Indonesia and Singapore, contributing to stronger bilateral tourism development. — VNS