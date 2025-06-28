Manchester Reds beat Việt Nam All-Stars in friendly

ĐÀ NẴNG – Footballing legend Michael Owen scored twice as the Manchester Reds took a 4-2 win over the Việt Nam All-Stars in a friendly match on June 27, held as part of the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival, The event marked the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the United Kingdom.

The match was a rendezvous for footballing legends from Manchester United, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and Wes Brown, national team alongside former Vietnamese national team stars.

Prior to the match, the ex-stars of the Red Devils took part in a series of festival activitiesin Đà Nẵng City, including playing golf, a gathering with local MU fans, and a junior football tournament.

Just seven minutes into the game, former England and Manchester United striker Michael Owen opened the scoring with a strike from from Gary David Lockyer’s right-wing cross.

He doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a penalty kick, giving the Manchester Reds a 2-0 advantage.

Vietnamese strikers Văn Quyết, Công Vinh and Lê Huỳnh Đức had several clear chances to equalise the score in the first half but were unable to convert.

Ryan Giggs had a breakthrough in the 18-yard box, but his shot narrowly missed the targegt.

Wes Brown delivered a standout performance, thwarting many attacks from the Vietnamese side and helping maintain the Reds's 2-0 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, Lê Huỳnh Đức pulled one back for the hosts, converting a close-range effort from a precise cross by Văn Quyết to beat goalkeeper David Aziaya.

However, Gary and Thomas Borders added two more goals to extend the visitors' lead.

Striker Nguyễn Việt Thắng scored a consolation goal for the Việt Nam All-Stars in the 80th minute.

Vietnamese fans packed the stadium to witness some of Manchester United's most iconic players in action, making the friendly a memorable highlight of the Việt Nam-UK Footbal Festival. VNS