Conquering summits

40-year-old Hà Nội businessman Nguyễn Mạnh Duy has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of climbing to the top of both Mount Everest (8,848m) and neighbouring Lhotse (8,516m) within just 48 hours. An amateur mountaineer, Duy draws strength and inspiration from Tibetan Buddhism, which he credits for giving him the energy to pursue his dreams.
Demonstrating dominance in every aspect, the Hanoi Buffaloes continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 94-73 victory over the V Islanders, further consolidating their position at the top of the standings.
The Vietnamese national men’s volleyball team have secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Nations Cup 2025 in Bahrain, despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to South Korea in their final group stage match.