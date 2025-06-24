Conquering summits

40-year-old Hà Nội businessman Nguyễn Mạnh Duy has recently achieved the extraordinary feat of climbing to the top of both Mount Everest (8,848m) and neighbouring Lhotse (8,516m) within just 48 hours. An amateur mountaineer, Duy draws strength and inspiration from Tibetan Buddhism, which he credits for giving him the energy to pursue his dreams.