Approval granted for Sun Group to invest in Phú Quốc International Airport expansion

HÀ NỘI – The People’s Committee of Kiên Giang Province on Thursday held a ceremony to grant investment decision for APEC 2027-related projects.

As part of the event, Sun Group’s subsidiary, Sun Airport Corporation, was officially approved as the investor of the Phú Quốc International Airport expansion project. The upgrade aims to meet the operational timeline for APEC 2027 while also supporting the island's long-term development goals.

The project will be implemented under a direct investment and business model, in line with the Government's Resolution No.01/2025/NQ-CP issued on June 1, 2025. Based on the proposal submitted by Sun Group and a thorough assessment process, the Kiên Giang authorities selected the group as the official investor. The total investment capital is reported at VNĐ22 trillion (US$842 million), executed over two phases from 2025 to 2027, and from 2027 to 2030.

Speaking at the investment decision handover ceremony, Nguyễn Thành Nhân, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kiên Giang Province, stated: “These are strategic and vital projects that ensure the infrastructure necessary to serve APEC, with a substantial total investment. They also represent foundational and driving forces that will play a long-term role in shaping the development, connectivity, and integration the island and the province's landscape. APEC 2027 is a valuable opportunity for us to showcase a dynamic, integrated, and high-potential Việt Nam to the world. Phú Quốc will be the place where Việt Nam welcomes the global community, and today, with these investment decisions, we begin that journey with confidence, aspiration, and the highest sense of responsibility.”

The provincial government also affirmed its commitment to accompany the investor throughout the implementation of the project. The goal is to ensure that construction progress and quality align with the Government’s directives and that the airport will be operational in time to serve the APEC 2027 summit.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bùi Thành Chung, Chairman of Sun Group Southern Region, stated that: “We are deeply honoured by the trust from the Government and local authorities in assigning us this strategic national infrastructure project. With our experience in transport infrastructure development, we are committed to applying the highest standards of quality, speed, and technology to build a modern, smart, and eco-friendly airport worthy of being the international gateway to Phú Quốc.”

“This project is more than a piece of transport infrastructure. It is a new symbol, a launching pad that will propel Phú Quốc to become a global hub for ecology, luxury tourism, finance, and innovation beyond APEC 2027. We are fully aware that time is of the essence. With only 18 months left to bring this project to completion, this commitment will be the guiding principle for Sun Group moving forward,” he emphasised.

According to the approved plan, the Phú Quốc International Airport will be upgraded to a 4E rating under ICAO standards. This will enable it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 747, 787, and Airbus A350. The expansion will cover a total area of 1,050 hectares, increasing annual capacity to 20 million passengers – 4.5 times the current capacity. — VNA/VNS